A Mountain View High School junior has been recognized for superior academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars.
Keona Yamada, the youngest of seven children of parents Eileen and William Yamada, was tapped for membership in the group.
Keona, who also will be studying interior design at the East Valley Institute of Technology, also is a volunteer at Feed My Starving Children, Maggie’s Place, and St. Vincent De Paul.
The society recognized her for “outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.”
Society co-founder and President James W. Lewis hailed Keona as “a member of a unique community of scholars - a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated Lewis. “We help students like Keona build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
Information: nshss.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.