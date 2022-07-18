He played for the Raiders as a kid and jumped across the Bay as an adult.
On April 30, the San Francisco 49ers selected Brock Purdy in the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old Perry High alum and Queen Creek native made the leap to the big time that his parents call inevitable.
“He’s always loved football,” Carrie said. “He’s never wavered.”
They recounted the moment the Saturday that he was picked and said they all waited on pins and needles guessing but not knowing which team would draft him.
Within 30 minutes of the 49ers calling his name, they said wave after wave of family, friends and former coaches rushed to their home to congratulate Brock on the special moment.
“It was definitely one of the most special because he wanted family only and no friends and no celebration beforehand,” Carrie said.
They said for a moment the family thought the Arizona Cardinals would call and the family’s desert ties would come full circle.
His father Shawn Purdy started traveling to Arizona in 1991 for Spring Training when he was drafted by the Anaheim Angels.
The Florida native spent the next several years as a pitcher in the minor leagues with the several franchises but only went as high as Triple-A.
SoCal native Carrie Purdy didn’t play sports but said she can ski and water ski better than her kids.
In 1997, they welcomed their daughter Whitney into the world and she went on to play college softball.
Brock followed two years later and the baby-of-the-family, Preston “Chubba” Purdy, rounded out the lineup.
The couple said all their kids love the outdoors including camping, hiking and fishing and used their camper for years to travel to Montana and Colorado.
They said one of the most impactful aspects of their children’s upbringing became the nightly family dinners.
“We didn’t just eat and scatter,” Carrie said. “We all sat down every night and had dinner.”
He said Brock speaks very vocally about his Christian faith and can quote many a Bible verse, typically because he’ll always write down a weekly verse to get him through the week.
“He’s very devoted and he doesn’t look at anybody different,” he said. “But if you ask him, he’s not afraid to tell you about Jesus.”
Along with their Christian faith, Shawn said he ensured they always made amends after any sibling disagreements which has made them “each other’s biggest fans.”
“I’m just so proud of how excited they always are to talk to each other every day or go support the other one’s game,” he said.
They said they made it to all of his home games at Iowa State University and missed only one away game.
In 2021, Iowa State defeated the University of Oregon, 34-17, in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Due to the pandemic, only players’ families could attend the game but the couple said supporters held a tailgate party outside the stadium.
Shawn said he taught his kids “to not put the cart before the horse” and that means Brock must focus on making it through the preseason with the 49ers before he makes the team.
Unfortunately, the first time the Cardinals will welcome the 49ers to Glendale will happen on Jan. 8, 2023, for the last game of the regular season.
Regardless of when they’ll get to see Brock play in the NFL, they said the community has shown their support for Brock regardless of who they rooted for on the field.
“We’re very thankful and very blessed and we love everybody out there because there’s been so much love and support.”
