A new school called Nature’s Path Montessori has opened in Mesa and is enrolling preschool pre-k and kindergarten children.
Set on a half-acre at 1704 N Center St., the school includes a small menagerie with pigs, chickens, guinea pigs and a tortoise
“Our Children’s House program (ages 3-6) makes the most of the tremendous learning that occurs in the early childhood years by offering an environment that calls to the natural curiosity and intellect of this- aged child,” a spokesman said in a release.
It said the school aims “to be an oasis, a fertile spot in the desert where children and families can find a place to nourish their souls and bloom strong” and “provide the foundation for a purposeful life."
Dr. Maria Montessori found that children’s development is supported by participating in a three-to-four-year program that helps kids reach goals in the same classroom of mixed age- groups, but at their own pace.
Information: naturespathmontessori.com, info@naturespathmontessori.com or 480-245-4256.
