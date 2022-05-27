New Mountain View High School graduate Jocelyn Hernandez ended her high school career with a bang.
She won Valley Metro’s 22nd Annual Design a Transit Wrap contest. Her artwork, titled Greet the Day the Valley Metro Way, will be featured on a bus and light rail train for one year.
“My inspiration was our skies in Arizona and the clouds,” said Hernandez. “I’ve always loved sunrises and I really wanted to depict that in the artwork.”
Jocelyn’s’s design was chosen out of 125 entries submitted by high school students across Maricopa County.
The Design a Transit Wrap contest encourages high school students to create artwork that promotes public transit from their own point of view. Throughout its 22 years of existence, the message or theme of the student artwork has inspired people to take transit for a variety of reasons.
Kimberly Nunez Figueroa, a Marcos de Niza High School student, was awarded second place.
Hernandez saw the bus for the first time along with her classmates, teachers and family, at an event at Mountain View High School earlier this month – before she and fellow seniors graduated last week.
Valley Metro in the last fiscal year registered at just over 27 million riders as transit ridership experienced a sharp decline due to the pandemic and the call for essential trips only on both bus and light rail.
Progress continues on five high-capacity transit extensions that are either in planning or under construction to create a 50-mile rail system by 2030.
Valley Metro will soon open the region’s first streetcar line in Tempe that features the Valley’s first off-wire operations in the system.
Valley Metro also offers alternative transportation programs including paratransit services for seniors and people with disabilities, commuter vanpools, online carpool matching, bus trip mapping, bicycle safety and telework assistance.
In addition to federal and local funds, Valley Metro receives critical capital and operations funds from Prop. 400, the 20-year, regional half-cent transportation sales tax that is set to expire in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.