At the end of almost 25 grueling years, Mesa resident Elizabeth Simpkins had finally had enough.
“I got sick of going through detox and rehab and I finally made a decision to get sober for myself,’ she said.
On April 30, 2021, Simpkins finally gave up the fight with alcohol and drug addiction and sought treatment.
“I feel to get sober you need to make that decision ultimately for yourself. I have been in and out of so many rehabs and facilities and sadly seen so many people fail because they are just trying to get sober for their kids, a significant other, or for probation, etc. However, they were not ready to get clean/help for themselves. I finally decided I wanted a new life and future for myself,” Simpkins wrote.
At 37, Simpkins has just released a book about her battle with addiction, the social services system, life on the street and about finally taking a real shot at sobriety.
With a series of startling photos on the cover that chronicle her life from infancy through various stages of intoxication from drugs and alcohol, “Elizabeth – My Journey Through Control” is graphic and honest about the stages of addiction and the mental struggle against sobriety.
Simpkins is a little over a year sober. While tenuous, at best, for any addict, she feels that writing this book is the next right step.
“I found it extremely therapeutic to write this book although at times it did bring a tear to my eye to recall certain events,” Simpkins said. “I was finally able to share it all, let everything out, warts and all. I was able to share my side of the story and be honest with my family about my past.”
Simpkins recalls being intrigued with the effects of drugs early on in life. By the age of 13 she was dabbling in marijuana, LSD, ecstasy, cocaine and alcohol. By 16, she was addicted to crystal methamphetamine and injecting heroin. From there, the ground, which had been shifting beneath her feet, completely gave way and she fell into the abyss.
“After the unexpected death of my fiancé at age 19, I abandoned all restraint with drugs and became suicidal. I ended up homeless and possession-less on the infamous Van Buren Street only trying to get my next high. After some help, I regained employment and rented a house in Chandler. I was a “functioning addict” during that time-frame,” she wrote, adding:
“After harder drugs were introduced, though, domestic violence and another heartbreak entered the picture. I soon found myself back on Van Buren and on the street outside Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) looking for a reason to continue living. I narrowed my life down to meth, cigarettes, and Polar Pops. With those 3 things I could find a reason to continue daily.”
Life on the streets continued for Simpkins, who refused the help of family and friends for another three years until, with the help of her parents, she entered a psychiatric hospital, received treatment and then entered a group home here in Mesa which deals with severe mental illness.
“It was then, after some sobriety and medications for bipolar disorder, that I was offered a new way of life through support from different agencies. I made the decision to finally get clean for myself, which was the first time I wanted this way of life. The previous rehabs, detoxes, hospitalizations were almost forced upon me so therefore did not work,” she wrote.
“I have to continue to take responsibility for my life and make the best choices to have a healthy and happy future,” Simpkins wrote.
Her book details some of the things that she feels are impediments within the social services system to homeless and addicted people who want to get sober. She describes her experience with what she feels is a shortage of housing and appropriate medical services for people who are homeless.
She feels that there are not enough places for people to go when seeking shelter and says that places like CASS are often beyond capacity, and people wind up sleeping on emergency blankets on the sidewalks outside.
The CASS website confirms this with startling statistics of its own:
“Nearly thirty-five percent more people are experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County today than two years ago. In downtown Phoenix alone, there are nearly 1,100 people sleeping in tents just outside the walls of the CASS 470-bed shelter.”
In response, CASS says, they are adding 130 beds to bring its shelter total to 600 – which would still leave close to 1,000 people outside.
Simpkins lives independently in a one-bedroom apartment in Mesa. Ironically, she can see homeless people gathering under the shade trees in the park across the street.
“I think rehabs really need to focus on an exit plan,” she says. “90% of the people I have met had nowhere to go when they completed therapy which really happens in a bubble,” she said. And they are right back on the street.
Her book has just been put on the shelves at Mesa, Chandler and Tempe libraries. It has also been popular on Amazon, both in book and electronic formats, and Simpkins has a signing event at Half Price books on Southern in Mesa in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.