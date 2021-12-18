When planning your career choices, did you ever consider Fairy Godmother? Gretchen Landin did.
And with her background in theatrical set design – she interned with the Walt Disney Company – and professional event planning, she has achieved that goal.
On Dec. 1, the Royal Soirée opened the castle gates on a new boutique event décor rental company. Based in Mesa, the team of three fairy godmothers deliver elaborately themed event packages designed to make your child’s dreams come true.
“My goal is to take on the task of building the perfect setting for your celebration,” Landin explained, “so that you can focus on being present in those special, priceless moments.”
Every event features hand-painted and custom-embellished props to truly make guests feel that they have entered a magical world of celebration. The fairy godmothers, dressed in brocade, lace and rhinestones, handle delivery, set up and removal of the fully designed set.
All the client adds are food and guests.
Although the themes are magical, Landin designs with the reality of sustainability in mind.
Rather than using mass-produced, non-recyclable party decorations to create the desired ambience, the unique decor pieces are sourced from antique stores and vintage resellers, or handmade and intricately embellished so that the items can be reused. Even the dinnerware is reusable: elegant melamine plates and metal cutlery. All linens, napkins, and chair covers are washed between uses with eco-friendly detergent.
“The Royal Soirée is dedicated to bringing sustainability to the world of event planning,” Landin said. “The event industry creates countless amounts of waste per year, and we want to change that!”
A few of the available themes include “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast” and the “Frog and the Princess.”
Landin anticipates launching a new theme each month. Currently, the company has more than 40 themes planned, including a pirate theme, a wizarding academy – and “elegant, yet fun” adult themes.
In fact, they are currently working on their first bridal shower theme and anticipate adding small wedding packages as well.
“Due to the detailed and curated nature of our events, we are not currently offering custom themes,” she said, “but we absolutely welcome suggestions for new themes.”
Events can be set up indoors or outdoors. Although seating can be adjusted to work with the available space and floor plan, Landin recommends a space that is approximately 20’ x 15’ for the ideal layout.
Event services for 12 to 16 guests by The Royal Soirée LLC are available starting at the introductory cost of $900.
For more information, email info@theroyalsoiree.com, or visit www.theroyalsoiree.com.
