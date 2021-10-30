Leo Flake looked forward to his retirement in January after working as a truck driver and heavy-equipment operator.
But before the 67-year-old Heber resident could enjoy it, he was diagnosed with ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in February. The progressive neurodegenerative disease affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord, leading to eventual paralysis and death.
But there is an experimental treatment the family wants to try but it comes at a hefty price – $1,000 a week for four weeks. The treatment is not FDA-approved and therefore considered experimental so Medicare and health insurance will not pay for it, according to daughter Taia Joy Flake of Mesa.
So, in August Taia began putting out a call on social media for people willing to perform in a benefit concert to help her dad pay for the treatment.
Over a dozen performers from throughout the Valley answered her call for the benefits concert to be held later this month at a Gilbert church. Several performers are from Hale Centre Theatre, where Taia worked before the pandemic forced layoffs.
“By the time he was diagnosed he lost muscles in his hand and in his thumb,” said Christine Flake, adding her husband had gone to nine doctors for almost three years before he was diagnosed.
Today, Leo has lost 42 pounds of muscles in his chest and shoulders and he has lost the use of his arms. The 5’9” Heber resident went from 230 pounds down to 188 in a matter of months.
“It went quite quickly,” Christine
said. “His shoulders are like skin and bones now.”
There is no cure for the disease and the two FDA-approved drugs for treatment such as Rilutek prolongs life by three months on average.
“All they do is extend their life two
to three months and by that time, they don’t want their lives to be extended,” Christine said.
Small-business owners and local artists have donated toward a silent auction to help the family.
“I have lots of wonderful friends from Hale and from the Valley and in Gilbert that really rose to the occasion,” said Taia.
The goal is to raise $4,000, enough for the first month of treatment, she said, adding her dad has remained hopeful through his ordeal.
“Mentally, he has not changed,” she said. “He is optimistic. It’s a battle because you lose another part of yourself and that is really discouraging. He is trying really hard and doing what the doctors say and the most important thing is to stay active.”
She added her dad is a man of faith
who believes in God’s plan, which keeps him going.
Christine said she and her husband were totally caught off guard by their daughter organizing the fundraiser and the people who willingly stepped forward to help.
“These people are giving of their time and taken to help us fight this battle,” she said. “We are totally thrilled and in awe of this generosity.”
That said, Christine and Leo know they are up against the clock.
The life expectancy for someone with ALS is two to five years and doctors in February have told Leo that he was already two years into the disease’ progression.
“What was really upsetting is they literally told him to go home and eat ice cream, don’t lose any weight and do what you were going to do in the future now,” Christine said. “There are things that have been tested and the FDA will not approve them or has not. It’s frustrating for people who have ALS. There is no time to wait.”
HOW TO HELP ...
What: Benefits concert and silent auction for Leo Flake’s ALS treatments
When: 6 p.m., auction, 7 p.m. concert, Thursday, Oct. 28
Where: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1010 S. Recker Road, Gilbert
Cost: Single Ticket, $15; Single ticket plus Livestream, $17; Couple ticket, $24 (two people) and Family ticket, $40 (four people).
Info: facebook.com/taia.flake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.