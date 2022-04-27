Matt Shott died of cancer in December, but his dream lived on for the Arizona Kachinas, a Mesa-based girls hockey team.
The team recently walked away with silver medals from the USA Hockey Youth Girls Tier II National Championships
in Pennsylvania for their 14-and-under, 16-and-under, and 19-and-under programs.
Program President Lyndsey Fry said the past season has been a “roller coaster” but one that’s sending their girls in the right direction: up the competitive ranks of youth hockey.
“Everybody’s in the mindset of honoring Matt,” she said. “We have to keep growing it and building it in the direction he dreamed it could be.”
The 19-and-under team finished the tournament losing to Steele City Selects (Pennsylvania) in the championship 1-0 and had the team lead the tournament with a total of 13 points.
The 16-and-under team lost to Premier Prep Purple (Minnesota) 3-2 in the championship and lead the tournament with 12 points.
The 14-and-under team lost to North Shore Vipers (Massachusetts) 2-1 in the championship and tied for points scored with 12 points.
Fry said when she received her silver medal during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, she flashed back to all the people that helped her make it to that point. “That’s what I want to do for someone else,” she said.
Now that’s looking to come to fruition as the Kachinas continue to grow.
In the program’s inaugural 2019-20 season, the Kachinas had about 80 girls. This season they finished with more than 230 across all their programs.
Fry said growing the organization and allowing girls hockey to expand at such a rapid rate in the state continues to remain the cornerstone of the program.
“Not only to get it off the ground, but to get it to excel very quickly,” she said.
Part of that comes from having so many levels for opportunity for every girl to compete at their own level.
“It’s the fact that there’s an ability to find a fit for every girl in the organization,” she said. “That’s the coolest part.
This year’s tournament had the Kachinas playing teams from across the country including Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, and Minnesota.
All this comes after the program also received Tier I status—the highest level of youth competition—from USA Hockey in January to begin next season.
While Fry said she doesn’t expect the girls to win a lot of games next year, that’s expected due to the increased level of competition.
She said the next two to three years will be “build years” with the hopes of sending a player to a NCAA Division I program.
“We’re constantly thinking about the future and feeding that pipeline of girls,” she said.
