Kerrick James, a Mesa photographer and travel writer known for his work locally and internationally, is featured in a show presented by Art Intersection of Gilbert.
“Arizona Odyssey: Forty Years of Roaming for Beauty,” displaying 66 images, runs through March 5 in Gallery 4 at HD SOUTH, the Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum.
James is the ultimate explorer. He has traveled the length and breadth of Arizona, looking for the rare and fleeting, the unusual and the iconic to photograph and introduce to the world.
The photographs on display were taken between 1977 and May 2021 and the presentation is as noteworthy as the content.
The photographs were printed by Artisan Colour of Scottsdale on Fuji PhotoFlex paper, then face-mounted to optically clear plexiglass acrylic and affixed to a museum mount. They seem to float off the wall.
A few of the images were printed on brushed aluminum, rendering the highlights both reflective and tactile.
James depicts iconic landscapes, ephemeral weather and celestial phenomena, billion-year-old rocks and medusa-like saguaros. There are cowboys and horses, Hopi and Navajo dancers, adventurers and musicians. There are also images of Route 66.
Some of the places are now lost to flood or time.
“We have such a wide variety of landscape and culture. I could’ve done just landscapes but I wanted to have a mix of people and culture,” he said.
“Photography has led me to six continents and many locales that I dreamed of as a boy growing in Kansas and California…Venice to Patagonia, Glacier Bay to China, Scotland to Costa Rica, and so many more,” he said. “But beyond the natural and cultural beauty, it is the people I’ve met because of choosing travel journalism as a career that are the heart of my trips and my memories. I always feel that there are more new and delightful images to be made, and more fascinating people to meet and learn from.”
One such trip has carved an indelible mark in his memory.
In 1995, the Bureau of Reclamation opened up Black Canyon, (which has Hoover Dam as its highest point) to public recreation.
James was assigned by Arizona Highways magazine to create a cover feature and while exploring the 11-mile stretch of the canyon that runs north to SOUTH above Willow Beach, he discovered a “sea cave” space on the Arizona side of the Colorado River.
“This was in mid-summer, and I found that for a short time each afternoon, the angled rays of the lowering sun would reflect off the bottom of the cave, through the clear cold water, and create the effect of green glowing water. I felt it was like floating on an emerald so I captioned my images for their story as Emerald Cave,” he said.
The name took hold and is known as such today. The story ran in September 1997 and is his favorite of 13 cover images for Arizona Highways.
The Grand Canyon features in many of his images, taken during weeklong trips or just single day backpack hikes. A series of noteworthy photographs came from a 2013 trip with friends to Havasu Falls.
“I carried my inflatable kayak all down there and had my friends kayak at Havasu Falls and Mooney falls and Havasu Creek,” he said. “I think it was the first time somebody had kayaked there, ever. I got some really great questions from people who were confused.”
In Havasupai, he photographed a hiker from Los Angeles who happened to be there. A flash flood in 2008 changed the path of Havasu Creek and the place is no more.
“It’s now as dry as a bone, but before that it was like a little piece of Hawaii,” he said.
Born in Kansas and raised in California, James studied photography and fine arts at Arizona State University and graduated in 1982. He has lived in Arizona since 1990.
Alan Fitzgerald, owner of Art Intersection, has shown James’s work in his gallery earlier, but not in a solo show.
“His work, I think, brings to all of us the vision of Arizona,” Fitzgerald said. “All the four corners and some of the big monuments of Arizona and places that I don’t think many of us get to because of the distance off the roads. He captures that. I like his photography; I always have.”
To those who would like to learn from a master, James teaches workshops next year across Arizona and New Mexico for Arizona Highways PhotoScapes; in the Palouse, a picturesque area in SOUTHeast Washington State; and in the Swiss Alps. He’s also planning small group custom photo safaris to Scotland, Greece, Italy and Chile.
“Photography is perfectly suited for learning on vacation, and digital has made mastering photo techniques much easier and faster as well,” he noted.
“I think a show like this is about savoring the beauty of the state, but it’s also, for me, about thinking about saving it. When I first came to Arizona in the ’80s, we had about 2 million (population) in Arizona. Now we are at 7.56 or something like that. It’s putting the pressure on some of these great places.”
He stressed the need for care.
“It’s not that it’s a bad thing, we just have to be more careful about how we take care of what we have so we have it for our kids,” he said. “And that’s absolutely the sentiment that I want to convey.”
“Arizona Odyssey: Forty Years of Roaming for Beauty,” runs through March 5 at Gallery 4, HD SOUTH, 10 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert.
Details: hdSOUTH.org and artintersection.com
