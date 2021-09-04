Gateway, called Ucci “an absolute ray of sunshine in our department.
“She is so positive and happy to come to work. During the last peak of COVID, many of our RNs were asked to be ‘Helping Hands’ in other departments. She came by my office after her shift as Helping Hands, and thanked me for allowing her to go to the oncology floor and work with such delightful patients.
“Ellie has a way of making your day with her sweet spirit and loving heart. I am so grateful to have Ellie in our department,” Heronema Garcia said.
Ucci is a caregiver at heart. When she learned her husband’s health would do better in a drier climate, they relocated to Arizona from Illinois in 1978 with their three daughters.
Ucci cared for her husband, who she calls her hero, until he passed away in 1990.
“He was my one great love,” she said.
In addition to working at Banner, Ucci spent 30 years as a school nurse with the Mesa Public Schools. She retired from there when she learned her then 17-year-old grandson had leukemia, so she could use her nursing experience to help care for him at home.
She provided care and support to him throughout his four-year cancer journey, and he is now cancer free and thriving.
Ucci is among four generations of
her family who work at Banner Health. Her daughter, a grandson, granddaughter and great grandson also work in various positions.
She said family and faith give her purpose in life.
“I love my family, God and medicine,” she said. “I love what I do and do what I love.”
