Sing School Children’s Choir is registering kids 5-14 for its fall semester.
No audition is required at this time and rehearsals are slated to begin in August.
Rehearsals will be held on Mondays after school at Love of Christ Lutheran Church, 1525 North Power Road, Mesa.
Sing School Children’s Choir is under the direction of Missy Lofgreen Gardiner and Allesha Hatch Shumway and is Mesa’s premiere children’s choral ensemble and education program.
Sing School provides a quality choral and vocal arts program fostering healthy vocal production, sound musicianship and performance skills.
Along with rehearsing a variety of quality music, a portion of each rehearsal will focus on developing and strengthening music literacy skills as well as healthy vocal and performance techniques.
Lofgreen Gardiner started the school in 2019.
“We feel strongly about providing an uplifting, musical experience for children in the Mesa area,” said Gardiner, the mother of nine, at the time. “There are so many wonderful benefits from being a part of a choir, and we truly want to share our love of music with these children. It is something about which we are very passionate.”
She said she wants to develop a strong reputation for a quality music education program that not only produces successful choirs, but that strengthens individual musicians as well.
“Our choirs focus on healthy vocal technique, musicianship and performance skills in a fun and uplifting atmosphere,” Gardiner said, stating their pupils will “gain confidence, develop friendships and learn musicianship skills that will help them thrive.”
She added she wanted to “find and grow quality.”
Register at MySingSchool.com or email MelissaGardiner@MySingSchool.com.
