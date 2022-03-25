City officials formally recognized a local resident whose actions Feb. 18 helped save two children from a burning apartment.
Jonathon Baez was formally recognized for his action in the fire in the 1900 block of E. Hampton Ave. by Mayor John Giles, Councilmember Mark Freeman, Councilmember David Luna, Assistant City Manager John Pombier, Fire Chief Mary Cameli and Police Chief Ken Cost for what they called Baez’s “extraordinary efforts and selfless acts of bravery.”
The children, ages 2 and 6, suffered only minor injuries as the result of Baez’s quick action, authorities said.
They had been trapped in the second-floor apartment in a back bedroom and Baez climbed into it after a Mesa police officer threw rocks at it to break it.
Baez “got inside the bedroom by pulling out the frame of the window where he found the children inside,” according to a Fire Department report.
“The citizen handed them out of the window to the officers. The officers stayed with the children while Fire personnel treated them for their injuries. Two of the officer’s rode with the children until they reached the hospital and were turned over to medical personnel. Four of the officers were treated at the hospital and released.
“According to all who were there, if it wasn’t for the citizen who assisted, the outcome of this incident may have been different,” the report continued. “He saw the fire from a distance, jumped a wall to the apartment complex, and ran towards the fire to help. They all agreed that he went above and beyond to assist in getting these children to safety. He put his life on the line for these children.”
