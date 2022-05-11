One day while selling Girl Scout Cookies in front of a grocery store, Mesa Girl Scout Ariella Hirsch noticed a veteran in a wheelchair go by her booth carrying a plastic bag in his mouth with groceries inside.
“I know I would not want to have to resort to using my mouth to carry groceries, especially ones as heavy as milk. So I started to think, there has to be a better way to do this, to carry bags, groceries, and things,” said Ariella.
After witnessing this, Ariella set off to create a device that offers more independence to chair users – a project that earned her the most prestigious honor in Girl Scouts, a Gold Award.
The Helping Hand is a patent-pending, “do it yourself” device made from PVC pipes that attach to the handles of a manual wheelchair, freeing up both hands so an individual can move their chair while being able to carry and more easily access their possessions.
To demonstrate how Helping Hand is used, Ariella created demonstration videos for her website (helpinghand4vets.com) and a downloadable PDF document with instructions for creating the device on your own.
“This is meant to be an easy, affordable and efficient project that anyone can easily create. All the parts can be purchased for under $20 at any home improvement store and each one can be customized for any manual wheelchair with the handles in the back,” said Ariella.
With over 800 views on her website from around the world and 300 downloads of her instructions and counting, in addition to reaching thousands on Facebook and receiving feedback from users and professionals, Ariella’s Gold Award project has made an undeniable impact on the community and provided a solution to a communitywide problem.
“The feedback I have received has been heartfelt gratitude from Veterans, children, and caregivers. Many in the occupational therapy field have accessed my project and shared it with their communities,” said Ariella.
On the road to completing her project and becoming a nationally recognized Girl Scout Gold Awardee, Ariella learned a number of important lessons about herself, her capabilities, and the communities that she serves.
“I learned that Veterans are a tight supportive family, just like Girl Scouts in their camaraderie,” said Ariella. “I learned that I can make a real difference in the lives of others and that it takes a team. I also learned that my world is not just my classmates, but the adults who share the planet with me, and that we are more connected than I ever imagined.”
A Girl Scout for 12 years, Ariella’s participation in Girl Scouts has provided her with lifelong experiences, friends, and more.
“Girl Scouts has always been my rock. My best friends have been with me since first grade,” said Ariella. “When I moved to a new state and school at the beginning of my sophomore year, I immediately sought out a new Girl Scout troop.”
As a recipient of the Gold Award for her Helping Hand project, Ariella has cemented herself in her community and the world as a changemaker and innovator for her ability to discover solutions and truly make a difference.
Ariella is currently a junior at Arizona State University Polytechnic Preparatory in Mesa and is taking multiple courses at colleges across Mesa.
After finishing her high school and university programs, Ariella plans to earn her undergraduate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in engineering and later attend film school at the University of Southern California to become a filmmaker, writer, and producer.
“I want to mix my love of science and writing. I have already completed my first science fiction novel and have finished the first act of my first science fiction screenplay,” said Ariella.
Ariella’s journey to the Gold Award was not easy, but in the end, it has provided her and many others a new outlook on life.
“As I look back at this journey, I see how much I have grown,” said Ariella. “To see the world as so big, and yet so small. To see how we are all connected, and that even a child can have the attention of adults when they are making the world a better place. I did it. I’ve become a Girl Scout Gold Awardee!”
