Shannon McKoy might have pulled her daughter from dance class during the pandemic but a getting spot on a nationally television reality dance show sure made up for it.
The Mesa woman’s husband and their daughter, Shamus McKoy, 39, and Saeda McKoy, 12, will now have the chance to win $100,000 on CBS’ new reality show, “Come Dance With Me,” which begins Friday, April 15, with a two-hour premiere on Channel 5.
Executive Producers Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J created the new family dance competition that will have kids and a parent work together every week to master challenging routines from professional choreographers with a long history in show bizof world-renowned choreographers and have collaborated with luminaries like Bruno Mars, Pitbull, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X and BTS.
Regardless of whether Saeda and her dad win, they said they now have friends, memories to last a lifetime and an even deeper bond.
“We were close but now we’re even more inseparable,” Shamus said.
Shannon works as a nurse and early during the pandemic, didn’t take anything to chance.
She said she didn’t feel comfortable sending her daughter to her dance classes, so she took her out and kept her at home.
“I sort of felt like I pulled her dreams away,” she said. “It was really heavy on my heart.”
But one day while working from home, she saw an ad on her Instagram feed and felt “instant relief” when she found the perfect way to make it up to her daughter.
So, she walked into the kitchen, told her daughter that she was going to sign her and her dad up for tryouts for the show.
But pandemic precautions also impacted them. Because the pandemic had forced most studios in America to close, the entire cast was flown to Australia for filming from April to June last year. All contestants are contractually forbidden from disclosing how the competition ended,
Saeda and her father comprise one of three parent-child duos who will appear on the show, which each week will have choreographers guiding contestants. Each week, one pair will be eliminated. The two other competing pairs, both from Ahwatukee, are a mom and her daughter and a father and his son.
“I knew from the beginning they were going to be selected,” Saeda said.
After a series of tryouts over video and Zoom, the pair made the final cut and joined twelve other families for the show. It was a dream come true for Saeda.
“Saeda always told us that she loves dance,” Shannon said. “She’s always wanted to be on some sort of dance show.”
Above all else, both said they enjoyed how much closer it brought their own relationship regardless of how much kids like Saeda outperformed Shamus’ aching, football-fatigued joints.
“They will dance circles around you and laugh while we’re out here dying,” he said. “Rubbing our knees, stretching and hurting our hips.”
While Shamus is no stranger to a little physical exertion because he was a wide receiver for the University of Nebraska years ago, he said the level of choreography surprised him the most.
It just got worse when one day the kids got a day out at a local zoo petting koalas and kangaroos while the choreographers ran a grueling practice for their parents.
“They had the parents practicing for seven hours,” he said.
Overall, Saeda said she enjoyed their time down under with her dad and the other contestants and that made it especially difficult when judges had to eliminate contestants every week.
“That was always the hardest part because we developed such a close bond,” Shamus said.
On top of that, she said the people behind the scenes – including the make-up artists, choreographers and even the judges – made it difficult to say goodbye because of the “family show” atmosphere they created on set.
“It wasn’t as much drama. It was more like a happy, lighthearted show."
Saeda, who also enjoys playing baseball with her 5-year-old brother, started dancing when she was 3 and wants to make a career out of it and become a professional dancer and choreographer.
“I’m hoping this brings new opportunities to grow and eventually get there,” she said.
