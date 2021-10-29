A 9-year-old Mesa boy was the honorary starter for the Children’s Cancer Network’s 11th annual run to fight last weekend at Salt River Fields.
The Run to Fight Children’s Cancer celebrated Arizona’s cancer-fighting superheroes and honored those who have lost their battle while raising awareness and funds for Arizona cancer families in need.
This year’s race featured two-time cancer survivor Christian Lopez as the honorary starter.
“Each year we look for a family who represents all families and the challenges and hardships they face with childhood cancer,” said Patti Luttrell, co-founder and executive director of CCN.
Christian’s journey hasn’t been easy.
When Christian lost sight in his right eye in 2016, doctors discovered a “Spider-Man-like” tumor weaving a web around his brain. Surgeons removed as much of the cancer as possible and monitored six other small tumors.
The tumors grew, necessitating a regimen of oral chemo pills. Fortunately, the tumors are now virtually unnoticeable.
Christian is now blind and on his second round of chemo.
Yet, he hasn’t let cancer limit him. Instead, he stays busy riding his bike, playing the drums and doing karate, according to his mother, Brenda Lopez.
While celebrating his own progress and resiliency, Christian inspired others as the honorary race starter. CCN played a large part in helping the Lopez family overcome challenges, Brenda said.
“We saw so many families who haven’t had resources and the difference that it can make in a family’s ability to rise to the challenge and ability to cope,” Luttrell said, recalling her own experience when her son had cancer. “You feel very alone,” she said. “That was somewhere we wanted to make a difference.”
CCN picks up where hospitals and insurance companies leave off, serving as a primary point of contact for families from the time of diagnosis, throughout their cancer journey and into long-term survivorship.
The nonprofit lends financial support to families, promotes education about cancer-related issues, and sponsors activities that build the self-esteem of childhood cancer patients and their siblings.
When Grand Canyon University started the Run to Fight Children’s Cancer 11 years ago, CCN was just a beneficiary of the race, Luttrell said. It wasn’t until three years ago that the University handed over the reins for CCN to further the mission and grow it larger.
The race raised more than $100,000 for pediatric cancer research and care. ν
“They provided the essentials, basics, gas cards, food cards– you name it,” she said. “They’ve been such a great help to us and to lots of families we know. We’ve been able to form friendships with a lot of the families that also go to CCN events. They gave us the opportunity to look forward to things again at a time when we couldn’t do much.”
The Lopez family began participating in CCN activities about three years ago, Brenda said. This summer Christian and his younger sister even went to a CCN summer camp.
CCN distributes gas and grocery cards to help families defray the cost of transportation and food, and provides hospital admission kits to help new families navigate the road ahead.
The organization also adopts Arizona cancer families during the holidays, hosts a supply drive during the back-to-school season, awards scholarships, and funds a full-time family therapist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital for cancer survivors and their siblings.
“It’s a nonstop of helping families and giving them activities and things to look forward to,” Brenda said.
Cancer is not discriminatory. Its financial, physical and emotional costs burden everyone in its path.
The average cost of a stay in a hospital for a child with cancer is $40,000. In addition, 60 percent of families in the United States battling cancer reported spending as much as $10,000 annually on non-medical expenses, including parking, meals away from home and childcare, during their child’s treatment, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
“We help families financially and emotionally,” Luttrell said. “We’re someone they can always count on… The journey doesn’t really stop when the cancer treatment is over. We’re there no matter what.”
CCN helped the Lopez family put food on the table, gas in the car and stayed so in touch with them that the family didn’t even have to reach out to them when they needed support, Brenda said. It would just come.
“We didn’t even ask to get so much,” Brenda said. “It was initially supposed to be just grocery cards but from then on it was just ‘here you go, here you go, here you go.’ We knew that we were always going to have some kind of support.”
Whether it be financial or moral support, CCN aims to help cancer patients and families with everything that they need in their race for survival.
“Sometimes you just need those people who know what you’re going through to talk to,” Brenda said. “Everyone at CCN– the staff, the families– they know. They’ve been there, they’ve done that, they understand. So you always know that you’re going to have an ear available.”
Information: childrenscancernetwork.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.