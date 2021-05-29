As an editor and award-winning columnist and photojournalist for two Iowa newspapers, Dan Ehl was steeped in reality.
Before he and his wife Barb moved
to Mesa in 2017 permanently, Ehl said
he “covered everything from school board, city council and county supervisor meetings – to fires, election races and feature stories on people, home and garden and farming.”
Ehl also was a trained combat photographer in the Army – although he quickly adds he was sent to Germany rather than Vietnam “where the only combat was in the bars.”
But there was another side to Ehl’s creative life that was about as far removed from reality as any writer can get.
He’s a fantasy novelist – an occupation that he didn’t leave behind when he retired from the world of journalism.
He has written eight novels – six, he explained, “while still working during the gloomy and cold winter months of Iowa.”
Recently, Ehl published “Jak Barley, Private Inquisitor, and the Case of the Cursed Golden Muskrat,” the sixth in a series of humorous fantasy mysteries. Published by Phoenix Press, his latest novel is available as a paperback or ebook from the websites of Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
He describes his character, Private Inquisitor Jak Barley, as someone who “hates adventures, and with good reasons.”
Barley has survived dragons, “vengeful necromancers, annoying assassins, cranky goblins, gruesome ghouls and angry old gods – and that’s not even including having a terrifying witch as a future mother-in-law.”
Ehl’s fascination with fantasy and science fiction began when he was a kid.
Even now, he said, “I hope I live long enough to see habitats on the moon and Mars become a reality.”
“After writing straight factual articles all day, writing fantasy was an escape,” he said. “I noticed the majority of fantasies stick to formula plots, so I like to take these cliched story lines and give them an offbeat twist.”
His sense of humor isn’t reserved for books alone.
Asked about his writing routine, for example, he replied, “I try and write an hour or two every day – until the beer kicks in.”
On the serious side, he added, “Just writing day after day at a newspaper made writing easier for the novels. It also prepared me for writing fight scenes.”
Turns out, not all of Ehl’s journalism experience involved struggles to find the right words for his stories.
Indeed, a particularly nasty one earned Ehl the Friend of the First Amendment award at the first celebration of the First Amendment held at Iowa State University’s Greenlee School of Journalism and Communications.
“It was the result of being beaten by two disgruntled thugs for an article I wrote – resulting in 16 facial stitches, ankle broken in two places, sprained jaw, concussion and a number of bruises,” Ehl recounted.
“As my son says – ‘Dad, you were never in a barroom brawl, just beaten up in them,’” he continued, adding the thugs merited five years in prison for the beating they administered.
While Ehl got his start writing as a journalist in Iowa, he got his first taste of the East Valley almost 50 years ago on a return trip from hitchhiking through Mexico.
As he got older, he became a winter visitor, still cranking out stories for his Iowa newspaper.
To get a taste of his approach for comic fantasy, consider his description of his new novel:
“How is Jak to find the heir to a throne missing since an infant—and find the prince before foreign agents do? And why are Ghennison Viper Mages trying to blast Jak into oily smoking scraps of charred meat and bones?
“Then there’s the rampaging thirty-foot tall idol that can only be stopped when its faraway wand (remote) is found.
“Lucky for Jak he has help from his alchemist and half-brother Olmsted Aunderthorn; Morgana, his intended, a witchling in training; and Lorenzo Spasm, a mysterious friend from another world where magic does not exist.”
