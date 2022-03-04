Zarco Guerrero made a career out of masks long before COVID-19.
Guerrero grew up in Mesa but has spent more than 20 years traveling the world – including Mexico, Japan and Indonesia – studying how various cultures use ornate masks.
On Sunday, March 6, he will bring his love for masks back to Pioneer Park for the fifth annual Mask Alive! Festival of Masks. The event, organized by Guerrero’s wife Carmen, will feature his son – singer and composer QVLN (Q-Violin) Quetzal Guerrero.
“All cultures in the world have used mask at one time for one thing or another,” Zarco said.
He explained that many cultures have used masks for primal purposes in combination with wearing animal hides to stealthily hunt because masks were believed to give hunters powers.
“The masking process gave them an extra power,” he said. “Like a supernatural power because the human disappears, and the animal appears.”
He said societies have also used masks for dance ceremonies, carnival celebrations and spiritual practices, but they’ve slowly disappeared from history.
Now, he’s looking to help people rediscover these traditions that span the globe.
“I found out as a mask maker that a lot of these traditions still exist in our community,” he said. “We want to bring them to the forefront and celebrate the cultures that practice them.”
He said the festival helps to present these diverse traditions in a unique, multicultural celebration unlike any event he knows of in the country.
Mexican masks initially influenced his art primarily due to his Chicano roots but most of his masks don’t have one specific culture that inspired them.
Instead he has taken inspiration from his travels across the world, especially his time in Kyoto, Japan, which he has visited more than a dozen times.
For more than 20 years, Guerrero performed with the Japanese Matsuri Festival in Phoenix and he said Japanese Taiko Drummers will perform at the March 6 festival.
He’s had a passion for percussion music for more than 30 years and will showcase his talents when he plays on his hand-carved drums at the festival on traditional Aztec drums called huehuetls – upright tubular drums made of wood that stand on three legs cut from the base and open at the bottom.
His wife said what appeals to her the most, though, is “his ability to make the masks come alive and dance in public events.”
Carmen serves as the executive director of the Cultural Coalition, a nonprofit formed in 2000 to promote local artists. Zarco serves as the president and board chair.
The Guerreros have been married for more than 40 years and have three children, two of whom are not involved in the arts community at the moment.
They share a passion for serving their community that derives from their life growing up amid the 1960s civil rights marches and protests inspired by Cesar Chavez.
“We learned from that movement that as artists, our obligation is to serve our community,” he said.
Guerrero said the coalition wants to promote healthy, family-friendly options that the public can enjoy for free because both the venue at the parks and the culture and history they showcase belong to everyone as well.
“We’re entitled to know our history,” he said. “It’s the artists who dig it up, research it, find it and bring it into the public sphere.”
He said artists can help heal the community at a time when the everyone has suffered from the pandemic and a chaotic world.
“We want to use the culture, that rich cultural heritage that exists in our diverse community, to heal our community,” he said.
“To heal that pain of isolation from the pandemic, to heal ourselves of the anxiety that we’re plagued by living in this world as it is today.”
If You Go...
What: Mask Alive! Festival of Masks
Where: Pioneer Park, 526 E. Main St., Mesa
When: 12-5 p.m. March 6
Cost: Free
Info: culturalcoalition.com
