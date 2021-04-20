A group of inspired kids from ages 4 to 12 recently worked together to run a lemonade stand to raise money for local cancer patients.
After raising $10, the Banner Health Foundation created the “Lemonade Challenge,” encouraging people to donate in the same spirit of helping others through Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Patient Assistant Fund.
Proceeds will help patients pay for treatment and Banner MD Anderson CEO Lamont Yoder and other Banner leaders will match donations dollar for dollar.
It all started with tiny hands pulling lemons off a fruitful tree in Emily Rosenhan’s backyard in Mesa. Her energetic kids – Albert, 4, Beth, 6, and Ella, 8 – soon brought eight neighborhood friends together to operate the lemonade stand with support from parents.
“They kept running back and forth to get more lemons,” said Emily, adding that it meant a lot for them to be able to experience the opportunity to help in making a difference in people’s lives, she said.
Other kids who took part in operating the stand included Lyla Stamm, 8, Jackson Stamm, 6, Anna Elder, 12, Matt Elder, 10, Brendan Estopellan, 11, Logan Estopellan, 9, Jacob Estopellan, 6, and Joshua Estopellan, 5.
To take part in the Lemonade Challenge, donations can be made at give.bannerhealth.com/lemonadechallenge.
Established in 1978, Banner Health Foundation secures and stewards charitable contributions to advance Banner Health’s nonprofit mission of making health care easier.
Contributions are invested locally to support patient care programs and services operated by Banner’s many hospitals and health care facilities across Arizona.
