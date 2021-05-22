A healthy junior pickleball program recently sprung up in northeast Mesa, and, thanks to the support of a passionate professional and his enthusiastic older players, young players now are gravitating to pickleball like roots gravitate to water.
Red Mountain Ranch Country Club pickleball director Ryan Trefry, a California transplant, believes that with a little nurturing, organized competitive pickleball for junior players will take root in Arizona if they are simply introduced to the fastest growing sport in America.
“It’s just a matter of reaching the kids and getting them on the court, because once they get on the court they love it,” said Ryan, a 5.0 pickleball professional who has accumulated more than 100 pickleball competition medals over the past four years.
Ryan believes that juniors need the same support that adult players receive in order to develop into confident pickleball players.
“The court is a little bit bigger for them, but the basics still apply,” he explained. “It all comes down to getting them up to the non volley zone so they can play pickleball. The strokes and athleticism will come naturally to them. They are blank slates, not bringing any bad habits to the game.”
Last March, Ryan laid down the foundation for a new junior pickleball program by inviting Mesa K-12 students to participate in four free junior clinics that the U.S. Pickleball Association sponsored at held at Red Mountain Ranch Country Club.
Almost overnight, the clinics filled up.
“Kids love to be active, love to play games, and love challenging themselves,” Ryan explained. “And that’s what the clinics were all about.”
Because so many juniors had signed up for his free clinics, Ryan had to turn to his adult players for help and 11 Red Mountain Ranch picklers immediately volunteered to register kids or coach a group of their own.
Kathy Hawthorne, one of the volunteers, said she saw happy faces – both young and old – everywhere she looked during the clinic.
“I thought it was fabulous first of all to see all the adults who normally wouldn’t be interacting with such young kids have such big smiles on their faces,” Kathy said.
“It was amazing how quickly the kids picked up the game, and the adults almost had more fun than the kids, just giving them ownership showing them that this is going to be their game and that they could do it.”
Volunteer Rick Stoddard appreciated the opportunity to pass his love of pickleball on to younger players.
“I have a passion for the game of pickleball, and being an ambassador to the youth was a privilege,” Rick said. “The best memories were those moments when the kids demonstrated improvement and a confidence in participating.”
Marley Snider, 8, said she had a great experience at the clinic.
“I felt good because of all the big kids that were there,” Marley said. “I liked playing the games with them.”
Marley, who calls pickleball her favorite sport, said she loved the drills she got to practice with her fellow junior players.
“My favorite part was playing from the baseline. I really like to practice hitting from the baseline and making volleys at the kitchen,” she said.
To continue the momentum started by the free clinics, Ryan now teaches beginning / intermediate and intermediate/ advanced junior clinics as part of his new Pickleball for Juniors (PickleballForJuniors.com) program.
He also is planning a pickleball summer camp at RMRCC during June and July.
“At camp we’ll have different units covering different skills,” Ryan said. “It will be a different experience for every kid. And we’ll also have water balloon fights and games on the grass. We want to give them a chance to be kids while learning the sport of pickleball.”
Ten miles away from Red Mountain Ranch, Skyline High School Principal Tom Brennan is loving the influence that Ryan and the country club’s pickleball program is having on the students at his school.
Tom, an occasional pickleball player, was interested in adding pickleball to Skyline’s new Upgrade program – which extends the lunch hour for students who are being successful in their classes.
“Having pickleball during lunch would provide another incentive for our Upgrade students to pass their classes and have that full hour to play,” Tom explained.
Ryan and four Red Mountain Ranch players put on a pickleball exhibition for the Skyline students.
As the students quietly watched the players volleying and driving a plastic yellow ball at each other at incredibly high speeds, two girls timidly approached the players and asked: “Is this just for watching or can we play too?”
Senior Katie Landavazo was one of the students who joined in to play that day.
“When all the pro players were here, it was a good experience. I got to hit with them, and a security guard too,” Katie said. “I never played a sport before. This seems like ping pong, but I love it because it’s a bigger court and more athletic.”
Four weeks into the Upgrade pickleball program, Tom Brennan has also become a good pickleball player. He frequently gets challenged by his students to play with them or against them in lunchtime games.
But more than that, he has become a fan of the positive impact that pickleball has made on his students.
“Having a pickleball program during lunch supports a positive climate and culture,” Tom said. “Kids are engaged in a positive, healthy activity as opposed to staring at their phones. My favorite memory so far is when the magic began to take hold, when kids started to come out of the woodwork and say, ‘Hey, can I play?’”
Laurie Johnson is a USA Pickleball Ambassador in Mesa.
