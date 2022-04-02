Two Mesa employees of the MAPFRE Insurance Co. have been honored for their community service through the firm’s foundation.
MAPFRE Foundation recently named David Smith and Lauren Jenkins Community Champions, as part of its annual corporate volunteer award program.
“The program recognizes employees who are passionate about volunteering and participate in activities during the year to help their communities,” the company said in a release.
Jenkins was recognized for her various community activities, including leading and managing the annual Adopt-a-Family program and volunteering for the Sojourner Center and Best Buddies.
Smith was recognized for his involvement with Read Across America Day and virtual career panels with Teach for America, as well as helping to organize volunteer events at Feed My Starving Children.
