On the way to becoming a Girl Scout Gold awardee, the most prestigious honor as a Girl Scout, Mesa teen Joy Brown went on a mission to support the transgender community through clothing collection and awareness.
“I had noticed that the transgender community does not always get as much attention or assistance as it should. Though I am not trans, I wanted to find a project that I would be proud to create and that would hit close to home for me,” said Joy.
For her project, Joy collected clothing across Arizona, establishing partnerships with Arizona State University, Phoenix Pride, Only Human and more to place bins at sites and events to help aid her donation efforts. Joy’s results were astounding as she was able to collect enough clothing from the drive to fill a 15-ft U-Haul moving truck.
Once all the clothes were sorted, they were delivered to Arizona State University’s Rainbow Coalition, an inclusive, student-led coalition that advocates for the rights, safety, and health of the 2SLGBTQ+ community at the university. The project has now been passed onto the club for a future distribution event.
In addition to her clothing drive, Joy also created ally guidelines and designed three different informational cards on how to be an ally to the transgender community. Joy shared these ally guidelines, infographics and clothing drive photos on her Instagram page for the project, @trousersfortrans.
“Coming out can be scary and as a queer teen I understand what the lack of support can do to you. It was important that my project reflected my support for the community and showed how others can too,” she said.
Joy funded her project with a grant from Start the Wave, a global organization that funds impact projects around the world. Her project was one of 22 projects selected for the first round of funding.
A Girl Scout for 10 years, Joy has learned important leadership and community-building skills that she had to use during her project to establish connections with other organizations and communicate effectively.
“Life is not just about working with the people you’re comfortable with. It’s about reaching out and making connections,” Joy said. “I’ve learned that trying never hurts, but not trying does.”
Regarded as the most prestigious award for Girl Scouts, the Gold Award is the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and skill building as girls tackle prominent issues in their community and create sustainable change. Gold Awardees not only create community legacies through their efforts, but the award also helps girls earn distinguished scholarships at the local and national level and stand out during the college admissions process.
As a current senior at Chandler Preparatory Academy, Joy looks ahead to her graduation and attending college at Northern Arizona University, where she is planning to major in hotel and restaurant management and minor in art history.
As for other Girl Scouts that are about to embark on their Gold Award journeys, Joy suggests that they just go for it.
“Always take chances! Your project can only get better with every chance you take.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.