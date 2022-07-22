When you look into the eyes of an animal you have rescued, you cannot help but fall in love.
Living this, experiencing this, seeing this, time and time again is how the volunteers at Saving One Life continue to find the motivation to work grueling hours and endure the heartache of realizing how many mistreated animals there are in our community.
Saving One Life is a never-kill rescue, not a no-kill shelter. Never kill means that the organization will go to extraordinary measures – beyond what no-kill shelters/rescues will do – to save an animal’s life.
Animals are not euthanized unless there are truly no other options and no chance at survival.
Saving One Life not only rescues animals and places them in loving homes, but they also help families with beloved pets financially and emotionally during times the families cannot afford their care.
The organization often says that once an animal is part of Saving One Life, it is always part of Saving One Life. They will always be there to help when needed.
In 2019 alone, the people serving this nonprofit saved over 1,400 animals and did so on less than $250,000.
They pinch every penny to ensure no animal will perish. They fight for every life that enters their door which is why their euthanasia rate is so astonishingly low even though they welcome animals that are often on death’s door.
Earlier this summer, 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun presented Saving One Life with a donation of $5,600 on behalf of their East Valley members.
One of the chapter’s members, Melissa Clayton, is the volunteer director at Saving One Life. Melissa strongly encourages those interested in helping to consider adoption, fostering, volunteering, or donating. While it is hard work, the payback is significant.
No matter how close we are to another person, few human relationships are as free from strife, disagreement, and frustration as the relationship you have with your pet.
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is a group of like-minded, passionate women who want to connect to one another and to their communities.
The ladies are leveraging their resources so their quarterly gifts of $100 per member add up to a significant donation to a local charity.
Since the chapter’s inception in 2015, almost $1M has been given to local charities. This group of women has learned that giving back is better together. To learn more about 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun or to register for their upcoming giving circle on Aug. 18, visit 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.
To learn more about Saving One Life, visit savingonelife.org.
