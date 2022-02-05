Jorge Franco has long cherished his days at Dobson High School – especially since it planted the seeds for what is now a successful career.
So when the Mesa man, a chemist at Tessenderlo Kerley, heard his former chemistry teacher’s department was in a bind, he got his company to help.
Tessenderlo Kerley’s Phoenix Innovation Center gifted the school with an analytical balance – a highly-sensitive lab instrument designed to accurately measure mass.
Franco had heard that Dobson’s analytical balance had broken a few years ago and was never replaced.
Raymond Hayes, who has been teaching chemistry and science at Dobson since 2002, accepted the gift.
“Mr. Hayes was ecstatic with the donation,” said Franco. “He was my teacher for college prep chemistry my sophomore year and for AP Chemistry my senior year. My experience in those classes helped guide and encourage me toward studying chemistry in college and toward my career in chemistry.”
Franco graduated from Dobson in 2012 and earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry form Arizona State University in 2016. He has been a research and development chemist at Tessenderlo Kerley since 2018.
Tessenderlo Kerley also made a recent donation to the University of Arizona, giving glassware and HPLC columns to Dr. Yeon Sun Lee, a Professor of Pharmacology, and Dr. Scott Cowell, a Professor of Environmental Science.
HPLC, which stands for “high-performance liquid chromatography,” is an analytical technique to separate, identify and quantify components in a mixture. Most laboratories around the world consider them to be essential.
Tessenderlo Kerley Senior Research Chemist Sun Wallace and Chemist Crystal Arias helped facilitate the donation to the university.
Paul Moran, research and development manager for Tessenderlo Kerley, said the items donated to Dobson High and the University of Arizona were no longer useful to his staff at the Innovation Center, but will be very valuable to students considering a career in chemistry.
“During our re-organization at the Innovation Center we realized we had excess materials and equipment that we will not be using,” Moran explained.
“Jorge and Sun knew of educators who were in need and it made sense to pass these things along to benefit young people and the teachers and educators who work with them. It’s Tessenderlo Kerley’s way of fostering future chemists.”
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. is part of Tessenderlo Group, founded in 1919 and the descendent of The Kerley Chemical Company, founded in 1947 by four brothers who recognized a growing demand for sulfur products in Pecos, Texas, shortly after the end of World War II.
Tessenderlo Kerley has become a leader in the production and marketing of specialty products used in crop nutrition and protection, mining and process chemical industries.
