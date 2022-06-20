Two Mesa high school cadets participated in an honor of a lifetime as they were the only Arizona members of a contingent of JROTC cadets who traveled to Normandy, France for the 80th anniversary commemoration of D-Day. Red Mountain High School seniors Cadet CSM Gaven Conrad and Cadet SFC Lillie Bollong helped cadets serve as honor guards, wreath carriers, and veterans escorts for all of the official D-Day public events. “Their selection is a tribute to their character, good grades, cadet military bearing, and professionalism, said Red Mountain Senior Army Instructor Major (R) Olga Cortez. (Olga Cortez) (Special to the Tribune)
