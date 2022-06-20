Increasing demands for classes have prompted the relatively new children’s theater in Chandler to take on a new address to accommodate students.
The owner and show director, Tiffany Selene Sivak, moved into the current studio location at Ray and Alma School in May 2021, but the space is already at its max capacity.
So, Sivak leased the corner lot (formerly Say It In Signs) to build a fully functional performing arts theatre, complete with a sound studio, backstage wings, dressing rooms and room for 140 audience members. This is twice the capacity of the studio space, with more business-appropriate features.
Sivak expects the new space to be open for use in August. Once the theatre construction is complete, the older studio will be designated for rehearsals and classes while the main stage rolls out show after show.
Starting in July, Stage Door performers will prepare for an outstanding 33 performances of “Disney Jr’s The Lion King Experience.” This is a modified production class offered by Disney, that is a “rigorous and immersive curriculum” which satisfies state and national academic standards such as Common Core ELA, Arts, and Music Education, according to LionKingExperience.com.
The Lion King programs are not “just” plays, Sivak said, because students “are learning how to put on a show, but not just the content in the script itself. They are learning how to memorize important information, how to become a character, staging skills… everything!”
She also mentioned the well-known boost in self-confidence, the direct correlation to improved reading skills, and social skills akin to being on a sports team. The curriculum and scripts are modified to each grade level to accommodate developing reading levels and vocal ranges, she added.
For those interested in technical design, the studio will bring back its Stagecraft 101 class and asks that families stay tuned on through the company’s newsletter and social media for that announcement.
There are multiple once-per-week scheduling options for student levels to suit the needs of busy families, including classes on Saturdays.
East Valley home-schooled children can look forward to twice as many daytime opportunities on either Wednesdays or Thursdays. The 15-to-18-week theatre classes will cost from $360-450 with payment plans and sibling discounts available.
Besides the popular stage shows, Stage Door Studio also is starting a new series of choir and dance classes to support young artists becoming “triple threats,” as it is called in the industry. Four different choirs, including one for adults, will be directed by Sarah Burke, who will also provide private lessons onsite.
Jazz, tap, lyrical, and ballet dance classes will be taught by Scottsdale choreographer and certified dance instructor Dani Ervin.
Ervin has said she is “overwhelmed with excitement and ready for a great season!” Ervin is the studio’s second full-time hire after Burke.
“With an exploding schedule, it’s been awesome to build a team of teachers who have the same passions that I do,” Sivak said, adding her studio’s singers and dancers will perform concerts and recitals throughout the year.
Enrollment for fall programs is open now and Sivak advises an ASAP registration for the classes starting in July so that interested families don’t miss out.
Information: StageDoorStudioAZ.com.
