An Ahwatukee man who has studied, raised and rescued cacti in Arizona for most of his life will be the guest speaker at a free Zoom discussion sponsored by the Desert Rivers Audubon Society at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 9.
People can sign up for the Zoom presentation by Cliff Fielding at desertriversaudubon.org.
Wildlife that live in the Sonoran Desert are increasingly challenged to survive and thrive.
Fielding will discuss: the effects on of the extended drought in Arizona; how the desert has recovered from the Bush fire of two years ago; a large volunteer group based in Tucson that saves cacti from developers; and a unique plant that grows on South Mountain.
Society spokeswoman Elizabeth Farquhar of Ahwatukee said, “Fielding became fascinated with cacti when he was a teenager. Today his home is a showcase of cacti from the Southwest and around the world. Part of his backyard is a nursery for plants he is raising from seed.”
Desert Rivers is the local Audubon chapter in the East Valley and hosts expert speakers on the second Tuesday of every month.
During the summer, its programs are only on Zoom but the group plans to resume in-person sessions in September that also will be available online.
The mission of Desert Rivers Audubon Society is to educate and inspire our community to protect and preserve birds, wildlife and their habitats.
From fall to spring the chapter sponsors monthly owl walks at the Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus in east Mesa, as well as family birdwalks in Gilbert’s Riparian Preserve and Chandler’s Veterans Oasis Park.
