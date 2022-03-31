On May 17, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., a can of Mountain Dew changed Bob Franklin’s life forever.
He said he’ll always remember the moment he dislocated three bones in his neck attempting to move the can out of his path as he rollerbladed. Since then, he’s hung up his skates and jumped on a bicycle to peddle his way back to living life to the fullest.
“It’s not a big deal to me anymore,” he said. “I don’t let it bother me.”
Now, at 90, Franklin said that’s why he joined the Southeast Chandler Cycling Club the same year the accident occurred. Cycling has become his “highlight of the week” as he strives to get out and stay active.
“It’s not exactly fun because it’s hard work for me,” he said.
He compensates for the soreness he feels at the end of each ride with his enjoyment of the conversations with the other riders he has over his coffee and bagel from Panera Bread.
“That makes it all worthwhile,” he said, cherishing the camaraderie because he said it’s difficult to find someone to ride with during the week.
The Hartford, Connecticut, native has spent the last 42 years in Arizona.
He participated in inline skate racing for more than 20 years and competed with the Predator Speed Skating Club, including at the NorthShore Inline Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota—the largest skating marathon in the country.
“We were like family,” Franklin said.
Mark Gaylor, 66, who served as club president and coach from 1998 to 2010, said the club comprised people from all walks of life including students, doctors, roofers, and retired people. Franklin was the oldest with some racers as young as 13.
“We liked to skate and we loved to party,” Gaylor said.
Gaylor isn’t surprised Franklin has remained active all these years later and was surprised he’s not more active.
“He’s one of those guys that hasn’t figured out that old guys aren’t supposed to be as active as him,” he said.
Gaylor said he met Franklin as colleagues in the air conditioning industry and purchased his business from him.
He said skating was “a lot of fun and very dangerous” with injuries such as road rash were commonplace.
He said Franklin participated in the club from about 2001 right up to when they dissolved around 2010 as people moved on with their own lives.
Now, the cycling club has helped regain some of that camaraderie from the skating club and active lifestyle he craves.
On March 20, the group met up as usual for a “social recovery ride” that had them complete nearly 24.8 miles at a steady 15 miles per hour. Those riders looking for more of a challenge can try their more difficult Saturday rides that have them pedaling 40 to 45 miles at a steady 17 to 18 mph.
Matt Dellaro, 51, led the group of a dozen Sunday riders from their meet-up location at the Crossroads Towne Center located at South Gilbert and East Germann roads.
Dellaro said he doesn’t typically lead the group but their regular leader asked him to lead some of the rides while he recovers from an accident he sustained last November.
Doug Schneider, 57, has ridden with the group for more than a year and said it went down as “one of the windiest rides” he’s experienced with them. “If Bob’s going to be out here, you better believe I’m going to be out here,” Schneider said.
Despite the wind, Dellaro said Franklin held his own and kept up with him at the front of the pack, sometimes going into the wind riding at 18 mph.
“Bob’s very humble,” he said “He’s a much stronger rider than he’ll let on and tell you about.”
Franklin said he enjoys the exercise and camaraderie with the other riders so much so that he hopes to continue cycling until he’s at least 95.
“My goal is to hang with the young guys,” he said. “Friends are worth everything.”
Perhaps the exercise and camaraderie Franklin enjoys so much comes from his days of service in the Marine Corps from 1950-54.
He said he received orders to deploy during the Korean War but the armistice agreement in 1953 stopped him before he could see action.
Now, he lives full-time caring for his ailing wife Christine, who has battled dementia for the past two-and-a-half years. The couple has been married for 55 years and has one daughter, Kimberly.
“My goal is to enjoy life,” he said. “It’s not the material things but people that help you enjoy life.”
