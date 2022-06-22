Red Mountain High School Theater Director Matt Erickson believes in setting expectations not limitations. Last weekend, his performers surpassed both.
About 60 physically or developmentally challenged actors ranging in age from children to adults performed Disney’s “Lion King Jr.” in elaborate costumes on the school stage across three nights for about 1,000 people.
“We tell them, hey, you’re gonna memorize your lines, you’re gonna do this. And you know what? They all do,” said Erickson.
People with disabilities are all too familiar with hearing about limits, and the City of Mesa’s Adaptive Musical Theater Program challenges that cynical outlook.
Erickson, whose son is autistic, has seen firsthand a generational shift in how people with disabilities are treated, a shift that radiated throughout the show. He was moved by the camaraderie that was formed between all of the actors and volunteers involved, treating each other with respect and normalcy.
Erickson formed the adaptive theater class at Red Mountain High, including kids often excluded from arts programs. In 2016, the class collaborated with the City of Mesa and Arizona Disabled Sports to extend those opportunities valley wide.
And if the actors struggle, volunteers are right onstage to help.
Erickson was thrilled to see his performers learn to thrive in the theater.
Building up their confidence, with a little extra support is sometimes all they need.
For instance, when an actor’s anxiety started to consume her, a costumed volunteer was there to help her through the rhythm of her lines.
“Kids are behind them, just to give them a bit of reassurance. Give them that extra support that they need,” said Erickson.
“There’s many stories of kids in high school who were never given the opportunity to be in the choir or be in the play,” he continued. “And that frustrates the heck out of me. So giving them the opportunity to shine on the stage. Their faces were glowing.”
“Originally we were going to make fairly simple costumes,” explained Aurelie Flores, a professional costume designer and volunteer.
But after witnessing the large parent commitment to get involved, Flores realized they could afford to give the costumes more attention.
“I started holding work days, and I realized that I was having 15-20 parents and volunteers there each night. When that happened I said, ‘Oh we can make these far more complicated, because we have the people power to get some things done’,” said Flores.
Flores is grateful for all the time the community put in and is inspired by how it all came together.
“It was very heartwarming to see people with all different abilities performing on stage,” said Flores.
And parents are overjoyed by their child’s experience.
“They’re thankful,” said Erickson. “They’re like, You gave my kid an opportunity. And also you treated my kid normal. You didn’t talk down to them. You gave them these big parts, and you gave them the place and the platform to perform.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.