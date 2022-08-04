Two Valley-area high school students have been selected by the U.S. State Department to participate in a cultural exchange program in Germany this school year.
Elias Ricken, a gap year student at Tempe Preparatory Academy, and Alexa Pusch, a sophomore at Dobson High School, are among 250 American high school students who won a Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship.
“The CBYX scholarship competition is rigorous,” said Katie Pfohl, manager of grant programs for the nonprofit that manages the scholarships. “Alex and Elias were awarded the scholarship following a highly competitive process based on academic records, review of student essays, teacher recommendations, and a personal interview.”
“I have always loved other cultures and to travel,” Alex said. “Learning a new language and being immersed in a new culture at such a young age is also very exciting.
“I believe that a lot of Americans and especially young people are narrowly minded and don’t know enough about other cultures and countries.”
Elias, who, like Alex, is a track athlete, said, “I wasn’t expecting it at all so it was super exciting!”
Both students credit an interest in international travel and a desire to understand other cultures as reasons for their interest in the program.
Alex has considered pursuing a career that will allow her to participate in international relations.
Elias wants to improve his German, which he has studied throughout high school, as well as learn new cross border communication skills.
“I think that developing my intercultural skills is important for U.S.- Germany relations as a whole in that it helps facilitate a greater overall connection and communication between our countries,” he said.
“It’s also important to me because I see developing these skills during my year abroad as a healthy challenge that will ultimately make me a stronger person,” he added.
Pfohl said, “We strive to select youth ambassadors who desire to develop their intercultural skills and become leaders in our increasingly interdependent global society.
She said the scholars, no matter what their language ability , will achieve “significant improvement in German” and most return home fluent in the language.
German students also come to live and study in the U.S. in order to promote the same level of understanding on both sides of the Atlantic.
Since its inception in 1983, the program has allowed more than 27,000 students to expand their intercultural understanding, strengthen their leadership skills, and become global citizens.
Alex and Elias will stay with host families in Germany, be enrolled in a four-week language and cultural immersion program and receive airfare to and from Germany.
They will have an opportunity to visit the German Bundestag, meet with American and German government officials, participate in intercultural seminars, and explore the country through excursions to nearby cities and historical sites. They will leave the United States the first week of August and return next June.
Information: ciee.org/cbyx
