Two Mesa residents are among seven Mesa Community College students who received a total $34,000 in Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarships supporting participation in the Mesa Community College Study Abroad program.
Amanda Christianson and Shirley Beltran will be participating in the faculty-led, short-term summer classes abroad.
The Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship Program, an international scholarship sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, awards up to $5,000 to students attending a two-year community college or four-year college with Federal Pell Grant funding.
“We are proud to have so many Gilman recipients. These scholarships give students the opportunity to expand their worldview and practice critical thinking skills while having a life-changing cultural experience,” said Yvonne Schmidt, MCC’s study abroad coordinator and Gilman Scholarship Advisor Ambassador.
Christianson and Beltran are among three recipients who will study humanities and field biology in France. Two others will learn about mythology and popular culture in Britain.
MCC Study Abroad destinations for 2023 will be announced in the fall at mesacc.edu/study-abroad.
