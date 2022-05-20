Two Mesa Community College employees, Leanna Hall, Ph.D., English faculty, and Melissa Carpenter, Foundations for Student Success director, have been recognized by the National Organization for Student Success.
Hall was recently inducted into the office of secretary for NOSS at its 46th annual conference in Atlanta.
Primary responsibilities during her two-year term include creating and maintaining NOSS meeting minutes, agendas, official documents and correspondence. She also will produce the monthly NOSS newsletter and disseminate the monthly “Letter from the President,” among other duties.
“I am grateful to be able to help the organization and its members to continue their great work at supporting students nationwide,” said Hall. “Throughout my educational career, I have been passionate about helping students succeed, affirming that they belong in college and seeing them achieve their academic and professional goals.”
Hall has been especially focused on helping students needing additional support to thrive in college-level courses, which is why she joined the National Organization for Student Success many years ago.
“I have been an active member of the organization and served as the president of our regional chapter, so when I was nominated as the NOSS secretary, I was excited about the prospect of serving in a new and purposeful way,” Hall said.
She added that she’s looking forward to working with other educational professionals across the country and internationally to learn and share ideas related to student success in higher education.
”I have already learned so much about how other institutions are teaching and supporting students that can be incorporated into my work and shared with others at MCC, and I am excited about how much more I can learn.”
Carpenter accepted the 2021 NOSS Programs of Promise award on behalf of her team for MCC’s First Year Experience program. Because NOSS did not hold an awards ceremony in 2021 due to the pandemic, the team was recognized at this year’s conference.
MCC faculty and staff also presented a “First Year Experience: Dealing a Better Hand to First Generation and Foundational Students” session to conference attendees.
The Programs of Promise award recognizes programs using effective and promising practices promoting student success and development.
According to NOSS, FYE “exemplifies its mission to assist education professionals in making a positive difference in the lives of students.”
FYE is a supportive, year-long engagement program for first-year college students. Carpenter said the team, consisting of herself, Hall, Pandi Bromley, student learning facilitator in the Developmental Education Department, and Dr. Bianca Altamirano-Kelly, former learning facilitator, is excited to receive the honor.
“The team felt appreciative of the recognition as it acknowledged all of the hard work we had put into the creation and sustaining of the program since its inception. It also increased awareness of the program at the college and within the Maricopa Community Colleges system which is a win for our students.”
Carpenter points out that the FYE team has created a five-year vision for the program which includes program improvements and plans to expand services to more students.
“In spite of the pandemic, we are seeing these plans gradually fall into place,” she says. “Since the award was announced, we have received additional donations and commitments from our community partner, TruWest Credit Union, and interest/pledges from new donors. These generous donations of money and time allow us to provide scholarships and financial literacy education to first generation college students and those in need of foundational coursework so they can experience success in their first year of college.”
Also during the conference, Carpenter was honored as the 2021 William G. White Graduate Study Scholarship recipient with a $500 scholarship for graduate school. Carpenter is a second-year doctoral student at the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California.
“I was thrilled to receive the scholarship and used it to pay for part of my summer tuition last year. It is fantastic to belong to an organization that offers support to members who are undertaking doctoral studies,” said Carpenter.
