“I believe that in empowering women, you do empower everybody else because you lift up a woman. She lifts up the rest of her family and her community and her society and her economy.”
It’s a powerful quote by Melinda Gates, and one that resonates with so many because women often play the role of primary caretaker to their children or aging parents, run the household chores daily, carry the burden of providing emotional support for the family, all while trying to manage a career.
Positive Paths, a nonprofit supporting East Valley women, puts the message into action by providing a life bridge for women to achieve economic stability, personal growth, and professional achievement.
Positive Paths believes that empowering women is a key change agent and is essential element to achieving a world that works for everyone.
Studies show that when women are supported and empowered, all of society benefits: families are healthier, more children complete elementary and high school and go on to trade school or college, productivity improves, and incomes increase. In short, communities are strengthened.
There are three components to the program Positive Paths created: scholarships and mentoring, networking events, and professional development.
Since its inception in 2014, approximately $250,000 in scholarships for postsecondary education were awarded to over 90 women in the East Valley. Each recipient receives one-on-one mentoring by a professional, often in the same or similar career path that of the scholar.
In addition, the organization hosts networking events to create academic and career-related connections, along with professional education events that focus on areas such as resume writing, time management, and financial skills.
In March, 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun presented Positive Paths with a donation of $10,800 on behalf of their East Valley members.
One of the chapter’s members, Ellen Tadman, is a volunteer with Positive Paths. Ellen mentors a young woman who had a rough entry into adulthood suffering from abuse, homelessness, and addiction. Eventually, she began to get her life back on track with help from her grandparents.
She is now the primary caretaker of her grandmother, has completed her associate’s degree and is attending ASU to become a veterinarian.
Ellen and her mentee met via the Positive Paths’ program and have developed a special bond.
“I’m her mentor,” she said, “though I think she’s mine. I am learning about overcoming challenges and facing life with positivity and grace, and not giving up on your dreams.”
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is a group of like-minded, passionate women who want to connect to one another and to their communities. The ladies are leveraging their resources so their small quarterly gifts of $100 per member add up to a significant donation to a local charity.
Since the chapter’s inception in 2015, over $850,000 has been given to local charities. This group of women has learned that giving back is better together. To learn more about 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun or to register for their upcoming giving circle on April 14, visit 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.
To learn more about Positive Paths, visit positivepathsaz.org. This charity is a qualifying foster care charitable organization under the Arizona Tax Credit program.
