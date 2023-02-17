As water cuts take effect in Arizona and Valley residents aim to conserve water, one crucial point is being overlooked: food waste. Simply put, when we waste food, we waste water. And Arizona is the worst offender when it comes to tossing out meals.
Whether directly or indirectly, water is used to produce every item of food. According to data from the Water Footprint Calculator, a 4 oz serving of chicken uses 130 gallons of water, and 4 oz of almonds uses a shocking 483 gallons.
If these numbers seem extreme, take a moment to think about how water is necessary in multiple aspects of the processes that get our food from farm to table. Plants need watered. Animals need hydration. Products need to be cleaned. Then there are packaging and distribution protocols that require even more H2O.
As of January 1, 2023, Arizona has entered into a Tier 2a water shortage condition. This means Arizona will face a 21% cut of the state’s yearly water allotment from the Colorado River, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
Meanwhile, with minimal legislative direction, Arizona is the state wasting the item that requires the most water to make: food.
LawnStarter.com analyzed data from Food Rescue US, ReFED, US Environmental Protection Agency, and US Composting Council. The analysis revealed our state has the highest share of food wasted and the lowest share recycled. It also ranked third for the lowest share of food donated to people in need. Regarding policy, Arizona has robust protections for food donors, but no laws mandating food donation.
Waste Not knows how to correct course and mitigate water waste via food rescue. In 2022, the nonprofit conserved over 220 million gallons of water.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources promotes water conservation in ways like reduced shower times, running a dishwasher or washing machine only when you have a full load, or shutting off automatic watering systems. While all of these steps are critical, we would all benefit from food waste reduction being top of mind, too.
There are two simple ways residents can be a part of eliminating food waste. One of the easiest ways is to plan out your meals and only buy what you know you will use. Another is to use the FIFO method of ‘first in, first out’ when organizing your food, using expiration dates as guideposts.
If you find yourself with excess food, we encourage individuals to find a food bank that will accept the donation. The Arizona Food Bank Network is a great resource to find your nearest local food bank. For businesses, we encourage becoming a food donor with Waste Not.
Every month, Waste Not picks up tens of thousands of pounds of excess food that would otherwise have been wasted. The food is rescued from restaurants, grocery stores, catering companies, and other businesses which we deliver to nonprofit agencies valley-wide. Seven days a week, Waste Not is rescuing food, conserving water, and feeding hungry Arizonans. For every pound of food rescued, 99 gallons of water are saved.
Arizona is at a crossroads when it comes to where we stand on issues like food waste and water conservation. We have the opportunity to be at the forefront of policy change to better our state and secure our future. Individuals and businesses alike can do their part to reduce their own environmental impact, but lasting change will only be achieved by advocating for new legislation. The time for talk is over. It is now time to take action.
Hillary Bryant is the Executive Director of Waste Not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.