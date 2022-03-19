It’s an election year. You can tell because political reporters began the year by telling us how much money candidates raised.
I don’t know a single voter who casts a ballot based on campaign finance reports. Voters are more interested in what a candidate will do to make their lives, their communities and their state better.
Too often missing in campaigns and election coverage is any serious discussion of what voters want to hear from the candidates. But if we are to be a self-governing nation, shouldn’t voters’ concerns be foremost?
We know something about this at the Center for the Future of Arizona because an important part of our mission is to listen to Arizonans and learn what matters most to them.
The Gallup Arizona Survey, which the Center commissioned in fall 2020, told us that we are not a divided as we think and agree on much more than we disagree:
• Arizonans agree that educational attainment and a strong education system across the board is vital to building a better future, but only 26% think our K-12 public education is high quality. Majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents want more money spent on public education.
• Arizonans believe that education and training are necessary to build their careers, but they worry that opportunities are limited. Only 46% of employed Arizonans earning less than $60,000 say they have access to the education and training they need.
• Arizonans are struggling with child care. A quarter of those with children 18 or under say the cost or limited availability of child care prevents them from going back to work or school.
• Arizonans overwhelmingly support sustainable practices that protect our air, land, water and wildlife. Seventy percent or more want improved air quality, regulations that protect rural water supplies, a transition to clean energy, expanded space for parks and outdoor recreation, more spending to prevent forest fires, and steps that reduce the urban heat island effect.
• Arizonans support comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship. A whopping 86% believe this is necessary, yet our political system has not delivered.
If you peruse the websites of the leading candidates for governor, you’ll find few if any specifics on how they would address even one of these issues, much less all of them. So how will we find out any candidate’s thoughts making childcare more affordable? About increasing mid-career training opportunities? About making the Valley’s air more breathable?
Once, the answer would clearly have laid with the state’s news organizations. They still have a role to play. But the press needs help, and that must come from us.
Seek out the candidates who want to represent you, whether they’re running for governor, attorney general, the Legislature or another office. Press them on the issues that matter the most to you. You might ask:
• How would their policies improve education for your children?
• What would they do to make sure water continues to flow from your tap?
• How would they make it easier for you to get the training you need to advance in your career?
We agree on far more than we disagree, including the need to come together to find solutions that can drive our state forward to a brighter future.
We should expect our elected leaders to do the same. We’ll get this only if we let the candidates know what is on our minds.
Sybil Francis is president & CEO of the nonprofit Center for the Future of Arizona, a nonpartisan organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.