There’s no confusing a haboob with a hurricane.
While Arizonans can attest that the howling wind and desert dust from a haboob may present genuine hazards, the recent travails of Floridians remind us that hurricanes can become life altering.
Hurricane Ian unleashed its fury upon Southwest Florida, bringing tragic loss of life, almost unbelievable damage to homes and roads, and other awful, awesome examples of nature’s power.
There was also ample evidence that the hurricane season intersects with the political calendar.
Vice President Kamala Harris, fresh from a faux pas abroad where she mistakenly lauded a longtime American alliance with “the Republic of North Korea,” proved equally maladroit when she returned home and advocated race-based relief in Ian’s aftermath.
Appearing at a forum sponsored by the Democratic National Committee, the nation’s “Number Two” emphasized equity as job one, even in the wake of a killer storm.
“It is our lowest income communities and communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues that are not of their own making,” Harris said.
“And so we have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity, and understanding that not everyone starts out at the same place. And if we want people to be in an equal place, sometimes we have to take into account those disparities.”
Got that?
“Equity” is not synonymous with “equality.” Instead, it is based on retribution and redistribution.
While America’s historic civil rights movement advocated for equality of opportunity, today’s woke elites envision the role of government as enforcing uniformity of outcomes. Equity is the blunt tool of social justice warriors intent on exacting a price in the here-and-now from those they deem “historically advantaged.”
In 2020, that translated into riots in major American cities, which Harris described as “mostly peaceful protests.” In 2022, it would translate into selective relief in spite of widespread suffering if Harris had her way.
Unsurprisingly, a self-appointed “praetorian guard” from the partisan press quickly intervened to try to protect the vice president from her own statement.
So-called “fact checkers” blamed extenuating circumstances—a long, multilayered question and an even longer response from Harris—before falling back on the three favorite words of all post-quote revisionists: “out of context.”
Despite the empathy and action from “advocacy journalists” eager to jump to Kamala’s defense, it became abundantly clear to the Biden White House that the subject had to be changed – and quickly.
Whatever the shortcomings of the Biden Bunch—and they are legion—Ol’ Joe and his handlers saw the obvious course of action: visit the hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, meet with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and pledge that the Federal Government would help everyone adversely affected by Ian—period.
As the flood waters began to recede, so did the controversy concerning “equity.” The sight of Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis standing in the sunshine, sharing a common concern and a common goal—proved once again that sometimes, good policy can make for good politics – especially when it involves potential political opponents.
But don’t be deceived.
Even without the forecast of a haboob here in Arizona or another hurricane in Florida, the outlook will again turn stormy.
After all, Election Day is Nov. 8.
