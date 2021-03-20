The Mesa Way: Supporting equality, diversity

Following years of extensive and passionate community conversations, our city recently passed a non-discrimination ordinance supporting diversity, inclusiveness, and religious freedom.
Mesa’s ordinance is about fairness. It is about protecting civil rights and constitutional rights, fundamental rights we are all entitled to enjoy.
This is Mesa’s ordinance. It was not dictated to us by any outside groups and celebrates the common ground we share of respect and equality.
In 2014, our Human Relations Advisory Board brought the issue to the City Council as a result of a survey on discrimination. In the following six-plus years, the language in the ordinance went through significant community review from business groups, faith leaders, and individual citizens.
When the ordinance passed on March 1, Mesa joined 20 states and 320 other cities in adopting an ordinance that prohibits discrimination in employment, housing and places of public accommodation. It is balanced and measured.
We’ve learned from the experiences of other cities. The legal questions and enforcement concerns that caused us to initially pause, have been successfully addressed.
Opponents of the ordinance have suggested that it will result in dark scenarios. More than two million people live in Arizona cities that have enacted non-discrimination ordinances and they haven’t experienced the concerns raised.
Nor have those problems occurred in other states where similar ordinances exist. Our ordinance does not pretend to address the complicated issues surrounding gender identity, rather it is an effort to avoid conflict and promote unity.
As a parent and now a grandfather of four sweet little girls who live in Mesa, I would never put my family members in danger. I understand that privacy is a reasonable concern.
The ordinance does not override criminal laws, anything that was illegal and inappropriate before the ordinance, remains so. Practical policies and rules enacted by businesses to protect safety and privacy do not conflict with the ordinance.
Single-sex restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms are still allowed and everyone in Mesa can have an expectation of privacy while using them.
The ordinance does not infringe on the First Amendment rights of freedom of speech, religion or expression. Churches and religious businesses are specifically exempted and creative artists will not be required to do work that conflicts with their personal beliefs.
Schools, including their sports programs and facilities, are also exempt from the ordinance. Single-sex gyms, sports leagues, and teams are still allowed for all ages.
We respect the sacrifices required to run a small business. The ordinance does not require businesses to retrofit their facilities.
Given our city’s reputation for being welcoming and friendly, some have asked why we need a non-discrimination ordinance. This is a positive step forward for Mesa because, not only is it the right thing to do morally, it’s good for business and tourism.
As the 35th largest city in the nation and one of the fastest growing, Mesa is competing on a global scale to attract high-quality jobs and world-class events. We want everyone to know that our city embraces diversity and inclusiveness.
Mesa’s growth is not accidental. It’s the result of an intentional effort to nurture what makes our city great and build upon that foundation. Our non-discrimination ordinance demonstrates our commitment to dignity, respect and quality of life for all who live in or visit Mesa.
It also respects our rich faith traditions by including protections for religious freedom. Both of these are key to a prosperous future and to building on Mesa’s legacy of being a warm and welcoming city. ′
