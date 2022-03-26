Comedian Robert Klein offers a lament-for-laughs, regretting that life does not come with an audible soundtrack.
He jokes that we would be spared mistakes, mishaps, and maybe even an “apocalyptic occurrence” if only we could hear foreboding music to warn us.
You can be forgiven if current events have your “internal speakers” blaring a certain song.
Based on the tenor and tone of developments over recent months, perhaps you’ve been hearing an “age appropriate” tune-of-doom in your own mind. Based on a very limited survey conducted exclusively for this column, it seems that “StarTrek” enthusiasts of the baby boom generation hear the threatening “BAHHM-bum-bum-bum-bum-buh-BAHHM” that would inevitably usher the audience into a commercial break as Captain Kirk and crew confronted the latest peril unfolding in the plot of that particular episode.
Curiously, the melodic “theme-of-undoing” for the American Left enjoys a wide-but-weird appeal across all demographic groups who share that political ideology, despite the fact that it first permeated the collective consciousness of our culture in the monochromatic mid-20th century.
It’s the “Dragnet” Theme, with those unmistakably ominous opening notes, now updated with a one word lyric: “TRUMP-Trump-Trump-Trump! TRUMP-Trump-Trump-Trump-TRUMP!”
And, just as Jack Webb revised and reintroduced “Dragnet” in living color for NBC in the late sixties, so too does the Left fear that Donald Trump will return as a “Twenty-First Century Grover Cleveland,” only this time as a Republican, employing a makeup artist who was trained using the “golden tan” pancake so prevalent in the colorful productions emanating from “Beautiful Downtown Burbank” decades ago.
The memory of “Mister Rogers,” on loan from his estate and PBS, courtesy of the generosity of taxpayers (and perhaps “viewers like you”) might put it this way: “Can you say 45th and 47th President of the United States? Sure you can! No worries for you, King Friday…After all, you rule the ‘Neighborhood of Make Believe!’ But for our friends’ parents and their Volvo-driving pals, this is all-too-real!”
Of course, on the other side of the political street, the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue prompts fears that are also all-too-real…not to mention contemporaneous. Conservatives are often accused of a desire to “turn the clock back,” but based on the current calamitous atmosphere in the USA, who can blame them?
With war raging in Europe, runaway inflation here at home, and our southern border still wide open as an “invitation for invasion,” what’s a right-winger to do?
You guessed it…”turn back the clock,” but with a high-tech twist.
Since late night network television has abandoned any pretense of even-handed political humor, (much as their news divisions have deserted any efforts at objective journalism) conservatives will come up with their own internet video parodies, provided they likewise find “safe” media platforms, untouched by the freedom-killing coma of “wokeness.”
Rumor has it that an ambitious creative offering is “in development,” led by a couple of logical candidates. They wish to remain unnamed, pointing out that they are now grandfathers who earned their comic chops in the that’s-not-funny-that’s-gross heyday of “National Lampoon.”
With a proposed theme song set to the tune of “Petticoat Junction,” get ready for “District of Corruption!”
Come ride the Amtrak Train that is heavily subsidized… to the District…
It’s a real short ride, but expensive just the same… in the District…
Lotsa deals you bet…more big bucks than you ever thought you’d get…in the District!
District of Corruption!
There’s a big White House on P-A Avenue in the District…in reality it’s run by a leftist few in the District…
And there’s confused ol’ Joe…still hopin’ he can make more dough in the District…
District of Corruption!
So…why the burst of “conservative creativity” amidst all the doom and gloom?
Simple.
You gotta laugh to keep from crying.
