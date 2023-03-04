The history and mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona are powerful: to be a welcoming “home-away-from-home” for families with children facing medical challenges, providing an atmosphere of comfort, hope, and courage.
Imagine receiving the news that your child is extremely sick, and the medical care needed is across the state.
On top of the anxiety and concern about your child’s well-being is the stress of leaving your support system behind, figuring out where you will stay, and how you will pay for it all.
Unexpected medical bills, the cost of transportation, and a hotel stay quickly add up.
That is why RMHCCNAZ exists. We provide hundreds of families each year with a comfortable and safe place to stay close to their hospitalized children.
Our goal is to take care of families’ basic needs so they can focus 100% of their energy on advocating for their children and helping them heal.
In response to the growing need for our services, we now have three locations that boast a total of 72 rooms to accommodate families.
Our Dobson House was established on the campus of Banner Children’s at Desert in 2014.
At all three of our locations, we truly provide families with all the comforts of home, including access to free Wi-Fi, a community pantry, laundry facilities, a community kitchen and dining room, playroom, library, family room, and shaded playgrounds.
Providing access to quality pediatric healthcare is at the heart of our Keeping Families Together Program.
Because families are not asked to pay anything during their stay, RMHCCNAZ levels the playing field for all families experiencing a pediatric health crisis.
It does, however, cost RMHCCNAZ $107 to house and support one family for one night.
We ensure all families can access the medical specialists their children need, not just those families with the resources to cover costly hotel stays and transportation expenses.
A total of 3,009 children and adults were served at RMHCCNAZ last year and benefitted from 15,539 nights of rest.
More than half the families we serve are considered low-income and eligible for Medicaid, and 53% of the young patients we served in 2022 were between birth and five years old.
The top pediatric diagnoses our families faced in 2022 were birth defects and complications from premature birth, heart conditions, neurological disorders, and pediatric cancer.
RMHCCNAZ is unique and promotes long-term health outcomes for families.
No other organization in central and northern Arizona provides free, temporary lodging, nourishing meals, and necessities to families experiencing a pediatric health crisis far from home and their support systems.
We are so grateful for the support from across our community that allows us to continue to support families in need.
The generosity of businesses, community groups, and generous individuals ensures that families are welcome to stay at our Houses for as long as they need, free of charge.
Kerry Schulman is CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona.
