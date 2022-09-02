Whatever the history of ancient Egypt, there’s one “pyramid” that’s not shrouded in mystery.
It’s the “food pyramid,” which attracted quite a bit of controversy following its “construction.”
Baby Boomers can be forgiven if they carry a vague recollection of this dietary diagram from the scratchy, sprocket threaded, 16-millimeter monochromatic motion pictures featured during their school days.
Actually, “official” recognition of the food pyramid did not occur until 1992. That’s when the U.S. Department of Agriculture introduced its own version, alternatively called the “Food Guide Pyramid” or the “Eating Right Pyramid.”
Of course, Washington being Washington, that development was not met with wide-spread unanimity – but at least the disagreements about “eating right” didn’t break down along the traditional political lines of left versus right. Instead, disputes developed over the federal approach to nutritional “multilevel marketing.”
The USDA was all about inclusion at the base of the pyramid, grouping bread, cereal, rice, and pasta together, suggesting six to 11 daily servings. On the next level, vegetables and fruits shared elevated status, with guidance of three to five servings of veggies, and two to four helpings of fruit.
The penultimate placements belonged to milk, cheese and yogurt on one side; meat, poultry, fish, dry beans, eggs, and nuts on the other…with both groupings listing suggested servings of two to three daily.
And, at the top, what most nutritionists in the early ’90’s considered the “bottom feeders” among consumables: fats, sweets, and oils…with the admonition to “use sparingly.”
Critics were unsparing in their scorn.
The most common complaint dealt with style as well as substance. Americans associate success with the top…not the bottom. Accordingly, the advice of the Agriculture Department was to “invert the pyramid.”
Adding “fat to the fire” was a failure to recognize research extolling the benefits of unsaturated fats in weight loss, as well the lowering of blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
But blood pressure levels increased on the banks of the Potomac with accusations of “lactose tolerance”—allegations that the dairy lobby “milked” the benefits of the pyramid with larger visuals that made their products easier to recognize.
USDA bureaucrats recognized they had created problems with the pyramid, but like most government workers, they were slow to embrace needed changes.
Finally, in 2011, the pyramid transmogrified into a “personalized plate.”
Now, “My Plate” offers official federal food guidance…and has for over a decade.
Meantime, everyday Americans seem to encounter new “nutritional studies”— well, everyday. That includes one from the University of Michigan that was curiously released one month after Independence Day.
Did you enjoy a hot dog on July 4? An article in the Aug. 4 edition of “The U.S. Sun” claims you might have cut more than a half hour from your life span. Researchers in Ann Arbor claim that summertime staple may put nails in your coffin 36.3 minutes sooner that a non-hot dog eater.
Scientists conducting the study said they calculated the direct influence of 6,000 various meals, snacks and drinks.
They claim that if someone who eats beef and processed pork products would exchange just 10 percent of their caloric intake for plant-based food, those “enlightened eaters” could gain an extra 48 minutes of life per day.
No word on who financed the study, but it sounds as if the U of M has engaged in dubious scholarship to promote its school colors: “Eat maize so you won’t turn blue!”
Rightly skeptical folks could reflexively suggest that the research is flawed, since it “compares apples to oranges,” in a manner of speaking.
And “wrong eating” Egyptologists might point out that the pyramids they study were built as burial sites for the pharaohs.
The takeaway?
Enjoy what you like in moderation.
Be sure to exercise and get the sleep you need.
And realize that, despite our best (or worst) efforts, we all will one day encounter the same fate as the pharaohs – without a grand pyramid to house our remains, or a “food pyramid” to follow, thankfully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.