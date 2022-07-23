The romance between “The Gray Lady” and the gray-headed occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue appears headed for the rocks.
Actually, what The New York Times and Joe Biden had was more of a “courtship of convenience.”
The newspaper – long in need of amending its slogan, “All the news that’s fit to print” to something more accurate, such as “All the news that fits our agenda” – discovered from its sources in Hollywood, on Wall Street, and inside the Obama compound that there was a “clamor” for Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy. That’s at least as the Democrat “Demolition Derby” known as the 2020 primary campaign continued.
Consequently, the reporters and editorialists at the Times transmogrified into press agents for the Biden presidential operation – not that such a transition was difficult.
And The New York Times had plenty of company.
Were it possible, much of the fourth estate would have to take the Fifth when queried about the First Amendment.
The alphabet networks, their “cable cousins” and especially their Silicon Valley-based “shirttail relatives” in social media not only remained remarkably incurious about revelations of possible wrongdoing by Team Biden and “Big Joey’s” family, internet platforms sought to censor press outlets that actually committed “acts of journalism.”
Consider the “Tale of Two ‘Posts.’”
The Washington Post, credited with bringing down the Nixon presidency, has now become a “vanity possession” of Jeff Bezos, the mega-billionaire who collected his fortune by founding Amazon, and later, the space exploration company, Blue Origin.
Blue Origin won’t have far to go when it searches for a black hole – just to the WaPo newsroom. That must be where any investigative report on possible unethical or criminal Biden activity have disappeared.
And to think, Bezos and his bunch concocted this subheadline on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration, and still affixed to the WaPo masthead: “Democracy dies in Darkness.”
Hey, Jeff, you or anybody at your newspaper have a light?
Meantime, The New York Post brought considerable light to very troubling allegations against the Democratic nominee and those around him.
Disturbing reports that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, became a gatherer of millions abroad in exchange for access to his powerful Pop were uncovered by the newspaper founded by Alexander Hamilton.
But today’s leftist elites prefer Hamilton “reimagined” as part of a “cast of color” appearing on the Broadway stage and belittle the newspaper he founded because it is now owned by News Corp., the organization that also owns Fox News.
And, since the revelations were reported in October 2020, three weeks before the election, it was time for the “Tech Titans” to do their thing – censor The New York Post and suppress access to it, giving that publication the same treatment as our 45th president.
So now there’s a 46th president, making bad decisions that could “deep six” our nation.
The media mob is reassessing it reportage, with open southern border, closed domestic energy sources, runaway inflation and military leadership so “woke” that it sleepwalks past the clear and present danger presented by China.
Don’t misunderstand, this is not some sober self-reflection. Instead, it is predicated upon the partisan prejudices of the media kingpins.
So, if a collective decision is made that “Joe must go,” it will be attributed to his senility instead of his deep dishonesty and unwillingness “to take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” as our Constitution mandates.
And look for his kid to also get the “kid glove treatment,” emphasizing Hunter’s addictions and salacious escapades as opposed to his suspected criminal behavior, seeking multimillion-dollar payoffs from Ukraine and China. Like his dad, he’ll be portrayed as a victim instead of a perpetrator.
And look for The New York Times to make time with a certain Californian.
No, not Kamala Harris – and certainly not Nancy Pelosi.
Gov. Gavin Newsom.
If he does for the USA what he’s done to the former Golden State, our goose is cooked – or, perhaps, prepared as Peking Duck.
When “The Gray Lady” and the “Smiling Cobra” step out on the floor, they’ll dance to a Chinese beat, unless the midterm elections provide the promise of a better arrangement in 2024.
