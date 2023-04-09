Rumor has it that New York City’s famed Stage Door Delicatessen has named a new sandwich in honor of Manhattan’s District Attorney: The “Alvin Bragg” consists of a thin slice of bologna between two thick slices of Russian rye.
The Russian rye represents the culinary commemoration of an old Soviet strongman, Levrenty Beria, who ran the secret police for Joseph Stalin.
Beria boasted of a brutally simple approach to law enforcement: “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”
Those words could very well serve as the motto the Manhattan D.A. has followed in his prosecution of Donald Trump.
The 34 counts alleged against Trump are so legally deficient that many leftist lawyers could not conceal their shock and disappointment. It left the CNN and MSNBC “legal analysts” in a lurch, prompting them to emphasize the historic nature of the proceedings and Bragg’s “political courage.”
There’s no debating the fact that Bragg can boast of keeping the campaign promise
he made to Manhattan’s decidedly left-wing electorate—make him D.A. and he would “get Donald Trump.” That pledge, coupled with a million dollar expenditure by George Soros, helped Bragg prevail in November 2021.
It also explains why the D.A. may very well prevail if this case goes to trial.
Politics trumps process, pardon the pun.
Historians may look back at April 4, 2023 and the hearing in a midtown Manhattan courtroom as the start of sunset on our constitutional republic. A republic is based upon the rule of law, yet the spectacle of an elected prosecutor employing the passions of a politically engineered constituency to indict a former president is shocking.
Even more shocking is the grim reality that the prosecutor fails to state the criminal statute he accuses the defendant of violating in the bill of indictment. While Bragg lists“falsifying business records in the first degree” in each of the 34 counts, he then makes the vague claim that Trump did so with “intent to commit another crime.”
What crime, Mr. District Attorney?
Since Hollywood is so enraptured with leftist politics, an illustrative “Tinseltown Tale” is appropriate.
Imagine the marketing for a movie combo that goes into great detail about the opening cartoon, but then makes little mention of the main feature.
“It’s Minnie Mouse as you’ve never seen her!!! You’ll laugh…you’ll cry…you’ll wanna fill out fraudulent ballots! Join us for the soon-to-be classic cartoon, ‘The Squeaky Voiced Socialist,’ followed by an appropriately ‘woke’ main feature!”
No, Alvin Bragg’s case is nothing to brag about—especially in the “business law” category. Six years have passed since the alleged violations of New York Penal Law 175.10—the aforementioned “falsifying business records in the first degree,” a Class E felony—that was cited in each count of the indictment. In the State of New York, the statute of limitations for a felony is five years.
But the mission in Manhattan is to place the rule of law in a new, “progressive” posture…far beneath the political imperative of convicting Donald Trump.
How else to explain the curious, “coincidental” assignment of Presiding Judge Juan Merchan to the case? If you’re scoring at home, Merchan presided over the trial of former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who was convicted, and he will also preside over the case against Steve Bannon, the Trump campaign advisor who has been accused of fraud.
Merchan might claim that the Judicial Canon places a wall of separation between his legal reasoning and the political activities of his daughter, but it’s more likely that their political preferences are “all in the family.” Loren Merchan is president of Authentic Campaigns, a business that runs digital campaigns for Democrat candidates. Her list of clients includes the Biden-Harris Campaign.
One of Merchan’s early decisions on April 4 prompted authentic concern.
The hudge approved a schedule that in no way resembles the constitutional guarantee of a “speedy trial.” The next hearing won’t come until December with the trial itself set for next January – curiously coinciding with the start of the 2024 presidential primaries.
Whatever the outcome in Manhattan, the Dems’ strategy is clear. While a Bill of attainder is prohibited by the Constitution, they will employ multiple “bills of retainer.”
Several cases in several places will target Trump, and the legal bills will be enormous for the 45th president.
That’s why the Stage Door Deli is now working on a breakfast item that will be called “Donald’s Yuge Delight.” It’s a high-priced, pizza-sized pastry requiring a seemingly endless supply of dough.
