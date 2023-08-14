Opinion: Why I named Courtney Davis to MPS Board

History reveals that the best way to measure support for a candidate is to actually have an election.
That’s why our school board elections are held every two years. And also the reason why only two or three of the five seats are up for grabs at any one time: to provide continuity and stability.
Sometimes having an election is not practical, as when there’s a vacancy on school board due to a resignation.
No school district wants to spend over a million dollars of their education funds to have an election just to fill a single seat until the next election.
It’s the law in Arizona that school board vacancies are filled by having the County School Superintendent select a new member from a group of applicants for the position. It’s also a commonsense way to ensure the board can operate properly with the right number of members.
In Maricopa County, we have more than 275 school board members and we have a vacancy about once per month. An elected member may move out of the district, resign to take a job teaching in the district, or leave to run for a higher office.
In my six years as County School Superintendent, I’ve appointed more than 80 school board members after going through a diligent process to select the best person for the position.
In making a selection from a pool of applicants, I weigh several factors.
• Is the applicant interested in the prudent administration of taxpayer funds to support the education of the district’s students?
• Does the person have a history of being a supporter of public school education?
• Is the applicant independently-minded but also willing to consort and compromise with fellow board members?
This week Maricopa County’s largest school district, Mesa Public Schools with more than 55,000 students, had a vacancy on their board filled when I appointed Courtney Davis to the position.
While there were many qualified from the pool of nearly 50 applicants, Mrs. Davis demonstrated most profoundly the leadership qualities and support of public education I look for.
Mrs. Davis has served on her local schools’ PTO, School Improvement Advisory Committee, parent groups and West Mesa Little League. She has committed countless hours to serving Mesa Public Schools and the West Mesa community.
Most importantly, she has several children enrolled in Mesa Public Schools.
I am confident she will work well with her fellow board members, and that she will be just as responsive to the needs of the community as an elected board member would be.
Mrs. Davis has shown she deserves my support in her passion to continue her career in education leadership, and I trust that she will earn the support of the citizens in the Mesa Public Schools.
Steve Watson is the Maricopa County School Superintendent.
