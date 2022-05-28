You may have entertained this thought—perhaps in different words or at an earlier point— sometime over the past 18 months.
It appeared recently in the form of a question found in an email…but the fact that it was posed in “game show friendly” form does nothing to detract from the genuine jeopardy we all now face:
“Are there any examples of the Biden Administration proposing policies that ‘might work?’”
In the tradition of Bill Clinton’s infamous utterance, “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”
If success is defined as decreeing by government edict and “cultural consciousness” that there are more than two genders, regardless of the principles of biology…
If success is further championed as government intervening via “public health” and “public education” to usurp the traditional role of parents in the family…
If success is typified by acute shortages of baby formula for American families, but plenty of it for the infants of illegal aliens, who enter our country unlawfully…
…then (with apologies to Jeff Foxworthy), you might just be a “Biden Backer!”
But wait…there’s more!
If you define success by shutting down domestic sources of energy, and believe it’s better to purchase oil from Iran and Venezuela…
If you count as success the resulting higher-and-higher-and-higher prices at the pump, leading to higher prices for everything…
If success to you is forcing Americans to abandon the freedom of family cars for the uniform control of movement found via mass transit…
…then you probably are a “Biden Booster.”
If you interpret as success the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving hundreds—perhaps thousands— of our fellow citizens behind…
If you deem it successful to allow thousands of Afghan refugees into our country, unvetted, and undocumented, and put them on a “fast track” to citizenship…
If you score it as a success to abandon billions of dollars of military equipment to the Taliban…
…then you are undoubtedly a “Biden Believer.”
And finally…
If you think success is found in subsidizing drug abuse in our inner cities by providing taxpayer-funded crack pipes, then denying the presence of those pipes in so-called “safe smoking kits…”
If you determine success as transforming our justice system into a system of “just us,” freeing or refusing to prosecute violent criminals, then empowering those same criminals to again take to the streets in what you call “mostly peaceful protests…”
If you believe future success will be built upon the erasure of our national borders and the continued illegal invasion of our nation…
…then you are in a distinct minority!
An NBC News Survey conducted in mid-May found that 75 percent of American adults believe our country is on the wrong track.
That means that the meager 25 percent still insisting that things are great must possess a blind faith in Joe Biden.
A more realistic view, shared by three-quarters of the public, can be found in this assessment offered by Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana), who says of Joe Biden: “You can lead a man to the presidency, but you can’t make him think.”
