When America’s small business-owners speak up, Congress listens. I became even more convinced of that when grassroots opposition stopped the nomination of Dr. David Weil to serve as administrator of the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.
The administrator exercises huge influence over how Americans run small businesses, create jobs and serve communities. Because Dr. Weil was plain that he is no friend to franchises – one of which I own myself – his successful nomination would have threatened the uniquely American business model that is leading the COVID-19 recovery.
I was proud to see Arizona’s U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly join 51 others to vote against Dr. Weil’s confirmation to the role. It showed Sens. Kelly and Sinema’s independence and focus on Arizona’s needs, as it was a huge step towards protecting local businesses’ ability to continue expanding opportunities for our communities.
I own a home care franchise in Mesa – we take care of grandmas and grandpas so they can age with dignity in their homes. More than 70 percent of our patients are veterans, with over 300 receiving care from us every week.
During 2020 and 2021, we also provided weekly COVID-19 testing for 4,000 to 5,000 schoolchildren throughout the Phoenix area, helping keep schools open and healthy kids learning. I work hard to keep my more than 100-person team of caregivers satisfied.
I’ve raised wages almost 40 percent since 2020 and provided new benefits, including 401(k)s, to attract workers in the wake of the pandemic. It hasn’t been easy: I only became profitable again late last year, and one-third of in-office staff work around the clock to recruit more caregivers.
Entrepreneurs like me have seen how policies flow from Washington, DC as either a lifeline or a handicap for local businesses. In 2020, at the outbreak of the pandemic, lawmakers in Washington effectively cobbled together the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help sustain small businesses.
But due to misapprehensions about franchising, Congress initially planned to exclude us from accessing PPP. It took franchise champions in the House and Senate to urge support for our businesses, and the PPP became lifeblood to thousands of franchises, helping us get to the other side of the pandemic.
Weil’s nomination became the latest evidence of the effort to disrupt the model that makes franchises so important to the American economy. Weil believes that as a franchise owner, I am merely an “employee” of my brand company and that Washington policies should make my corporate franchisor, headquartered in Illinois, liable for the business I own and operate in Arizona.
Enacting that policy would force me to forfeit the business into which I’ve poured my life savings—the worst kind of “changing the rules in the middle of the game.”
Forcing corporate brands to become liable for employees across the country would strongly disincentivize their expansion, cutting the legs out from under franchises that provide employees with more advancement opportunities, higher wages, and better benefits than comparable independent businesses.
Many franchisees would also be denied the training, resources, and support that a partnership with corporate business leaders provides.
Business-owners need government to be a partner, not an opponent. That’s why I’m thankful Senators Sinema and Kelly stood with their constituents to protect local businesses like mine and that their work to defend Arizona’s business community isn’t over yet.
Andy Ray is a franchise owner of Bright Star Care in Mesa/Gilbert.
