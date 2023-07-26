Opinion: Trip through mall becomes trip down memory lane

We walked the ruins of Fiesta Mall early Wednesday, showing around a reporter and taking a trip down memory lane.
The doors have been closed since 2019, as the owner – a client of mine – prepares to build “a new gem” for the Valley. For a few minutes, though, the old gem lived again in my thoughts.
I remembered Macy’s, where I bought my first Arizona sport coat to attend an award dinner, and Sears, where I bought a socket wrench set that got discarded a few moves back.
I recalled the fuss when Avril Lavigne played a live concert back in 2004, and the taste of the pizza slices and breadsticks sold at the Sbarro’s upstairs.
Now the place is littered with busted glass, shattered tiles, and discarded Christmas trees. Whatever comes next will be huge progress, but for one day, the old Valley of the Sun kept reappearing for me via a stream of memories.
Maybe that’s part of what makes a place home: Not merely the new things you fall in love with, but the old things you miss.
Like the Scottsdale 6 drive in, where on a summer night you could burn half a tank of gas keeping the air conditioner running while you saw a movie for six bucks and change. The place even piped in stereo sound via FM radio. Sadly, it went away back in 2017.
My buddy Max Fose, who grew up on the west side, has lived here for most of his life. He misses Dave Pratt doing mornings on KUPD, and the ice cream sundaes at Farrell’s Ice Cream in the old Christown Mall.
Max reminded me of the Arizona Cardinals back in the day – when they played at Sun Devil Stadium – and you could see the home team lose while simultaneously working on your tan if your seats were on the sunny side of the field.
The COVID-19 pandemic closed scores of restaurants across the metropolitan area. La Calabria Ristorante in Gilbert went away. So did Sierra Bonita in central Phoenix, Kimberly Ann’s Tea Room in downtown Glendale and Mark’s Cafe in south Tempe.
If you’re a salad bar and buffet fan, COVID also shuttered all nine Arizona locations of Sweet Tomatoes, where I favored the broccoli cheese soup and buttermilk cornbread muffins.
Apparently, a new company is resurrecting one location in Tucson, but that’s a long way to drive for a salad.
The old Valley felt much smaller than this new iteration, with the 101 and the 202 now surrounding the urban core, and the 303 to the northwest connecting the 10 and the 17.
Heading north or south used to involve surface streets like Scottsdale Road or Arizona Avenue, and the trip out to Greasewood Flats or Queen Creek felt like it required packing a lunch.
Now? We zip along on freeways, ducking into the HOV lane to make time, passing what we used to call “sprawl,” but now we call suburbs.
Goodyear, Avondale, Surprise, San Tan Valley: I used to think of the far reaches as dusty horse country. Now they’re all grown up.
The old mall in Mesa will be 80 acres of something beautiful soon. The next generation of TV anchors will report it, smiling blandly about the new market they’ve barely visited, unlike the Kent Danas, Lin Sue Cooneys and Patti Kirkpatricks who gave voice to so many stories of our home.
Meanwhile, a few words in spray paint have stuck in my head from the last trip to the shopping center.
“Lost soul,” some anonymous artist inked on the wall. “Come find me.”
The soul of this place lives on in memory, of course. You find it whenever you close your eyes.
