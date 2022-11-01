Voters can be forgiven their skepticism as Election Day approaches.
While eight days separate Halloween from the “first-Tuesday-following-the-first-Monday in November,” there is little to differentiate campaign promises in television ads from the youthful cries of “Trick or Treat!” on the front porch.
One “age appropriate” distinction becomes readily apparent.
For the “over 18 crowd,” the trick-or-treat dynamic is superseded by two conflicting emotions: Hope or fear.
Sadly, that latter feeling is spreading…and with far more credibility than the false assertion that “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated!”
It was bad enough when Joe Biden “played a doctor on TV” to utter that talking point. It was even worse when Anthony Fauci, a trained physician more comfortable with political science than medical science, echoed the same inane phrase.
And just as American tax dollars apparently flowed to Communist Chinese research labs to help engineer a bioweapon, so too is federal largesse underwriting a contagion that could prove fatal to our Body Politic.
The shocking steps taken by the Biden Administration to politicize the Justice Department and the FBI, augmented by the Chief Executive’s menacing remarks in Philadelphia Sept. 1, where he described his political opponents as extremists threatening the “very foundations of our Republic,” have poisoned our public discourse.
Call it the “Death of Civic Virtue.”
Our electoral system depends upon people of good will and strong character.
While they may eagerly embrace a political philosophy or partisan label, they must also recognize the rights of others to espouse opposing political viewpoints and different partisan passions.
Whatever disagreements that occur during the course of a campaign must ultimately yield to a uniform insistence that only legal votes be counted on Election Day – and that the tabulation take place in a way that insures both accuracy and transparency.
Unfortunately, events surrounding the 2020 election and its aftermath have featured little transparency, prompting serious questions about the accuracy of the outcome. A recently released study of the 100 most populous counties in the 14 traditional swing states discovered that only two of those states and six of the counties retained the actual voter files from the General Election of 2020.
The analysis, conducted by the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), found that 12 states and 96 counties are violating the Civil Rights Act of 1960, which mandates the retention of those records.
Included in that AFPI count are six Arizona counties: Apache, Coconino, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, and Yavapai. Again, none of those counties appear to be in compliance with the aforementioned Civil Rights Act.
Whether this non-compliance arises from incompetence or ignorance, arrogance or even evil intent, it must end.
Such actions—or more accurately, non-actions—prompt an obvious question.
What are you hiding?
Thankfully, two neighboring secretaries of state— Frank LaRose of Ohio and Mac Warner of West Virginia—have begun a national effort to ensure that their colleagues in the other 48 states will preserve election files going forward.
Of course, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is a little preoccupied right now, since she’s the Democratic nominee for governor.
Not only has she been criticized for her failure to debate GOP nominee Kari Lake, now renewed scrutiny of her performance as secretary of state has attracted additional criticism.
During the six month period from April 1 through Oct. 14, Katie only showed up to her official office for a total of 19 days.
No foolin’.
Press reports reveal that she was especially scarce during April and August, absent from her office for almost the entirety of those months.
Of course, Katie has ignored her opponent’s request that she step aside from any supervision of the midterms, given that her name is on the ballot.
That’s why there’s a real fear that Hobbs may spend much more time in her official office during the remaining days before the election.
Republicans hope Lake’s margin of votes is so great that it can withstand any “hands on” efforts from the secretary of state.
