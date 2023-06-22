Life can change rapidly. Unfortunate circumstances such as being laid off from a job, getting into a car accident and receiving a life-changing diagnosis happen all the time.
For many families out there, one emergency can have a huge impact on their finances, making it challenging to feed the household.
Simply put, food insecurity has increased because of the decrease in affordability of groceries. Nearly 751,690 Arizonans are currently reported to suffer from food insecurity.
Within our community, it means one out of every 10 individuals lack consistent access to the food needed to live a healthy lifestyle because of their economic situation.
Unfortunately, individuals and families suffering from food insecurity do not always have access to a nutritious and well-balanced diet. This can negatively impact their mental and physical health.
The inability to consistently access nutritious, healthy food is known for increasing the risk of chronic health conditions. Also, food insecurity can produce mental health issues such as mood swings or struggles with focusing.
Oftentimes, families base their grocery store schedule on when they get their paychecks and are forced to prioritize quantity over quality to stay within their budget.
If your family is struggling with food insecurity, here are a few tips for planning your next trip to the grocery store.
Tip one: If you are shopping on a budget, make a list of what items you have and what you need before the next grocery trip. Find recipes where you can use the same ingredients for multiple dishes.
That way, perishable items can be used quickly and efficiently.
Tip two: Take advantage of coupons and grocery ads to access a discounted price on various proteins, fruits, veggies and other food essentials. Coupons can be found through newspaper ads, loyalty programs and online at retailer’s websites.
These discounts can be accessed for other necessities such as toothbrushes or laundry detergent.
Tip three: Apply for SNAP benefits. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides neighbors who qualify with monthly benefits to help purchase grocery items to meet basic needs. Check to see if you qualify at des.az/gov/how-to-apply-snap.
Tip four: Visit a local food bank or pantry. There are several across the state that are dedicated to making sure you and your loved ones are fed. Organizations such as United Food Bank are working to provide hunger relief and access to nutritious meals to the entire community.
Tip five: If you are in immediate need of food, a hot meal or an emergency food box, you can find resources using the Arizona Food Bank Network food locator.
How to help:
United Food Bank works closely with local churches, schools and community partners to serve nearly 50,000 meals every day to families and seniors who are experiencing hunger. The East Valley-based food bank works to meet the food needs of today by getting a family to food stability, so they have enough food to meet their immediate needs.
Food banks rely on the entire community to help make their mission possible.
Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens are always looking for volunteers to assist with everyday tasks, such as putting together food bags or passing out food.
Additionally, you can provide monetary donations or organize a food drive to assist the organizations in collecting unopened non-perishable food items needed for our community members. The food items most in demand are rice, pasta, canned fruit or veggies, peanut butter and soups.
For more information on United Food Bank and to learn more about the resources available, please visit unitedfoodbank.org.
Jason Reed is president and CEO of United Food Bank.
