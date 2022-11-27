During the 1960s and ’70s, in “Anytown, USA” often on Thanksgiving afternoon, the ritual would be the same. After enjoying excessive amounts of turkey and dressing, families would head for Main Street and the hometown pomp and pageantry of a local parade.
The city’s downtown merchants association, eager to get the Yuletide purchases started, would end the festivities in familiar fashion. A certain “Jolly Old Elf” would emerge, minus the meteorological mystery of Groundhog Day, to “officially” start something very important.
“And on the final float in this holiday parade, it’s none other than Santa Claus, signaling the start of the ‘Christmas Shopping Season!’”
That last page of the script, intoned by a public address announcer to the crowd onsite, or by a television broadcaster to the folks who stayed home to scarf down an extra piece of pumpkin pie, conveyed a none-too-subtle message: “Get downtown and get your Christmas shopping done!”
By the late 1980’s, America had gone to the mall, and in many of the “Anytowns,” the holiday parade had gone the way of the dodo bird. In its place, slick shopping displays would herald seasonal shopping changes.
Merchandizers would make the jarring transition from jack-o-lanterns to St. Nick as quickly as the calendar turned from October to November.
What about Thanksgiving?
While it isn’t just for turkey, this historic holiday seems to get the short shrift from a merchandising and marketing perspective.
Even so, there’s no need to place an emergency call to the newly-founded Boutique PR Firm, “Late November Crisis Communications.”
Though major cities may find themselves in crisis, they still somehow manage to keep their massive Thanksgiving Day Parades marching. New York, Chicago and Detroit top the list.
Speaking of Detroit…we might not classify this as “fun and games,” but once again the struggling Lions will host an NFL contest. The most significant statistic is already in the books: this year marks the 72nd Thanksgiving that teams will take the field in Motown.
Motoring onward, Thanksgiving still tops the list for holiday travel in the USA, as the Department of Transportation reports that venturing to a destination over 50 miles or more from home increases by 54 percent during Thanksgiving Weekend.
And it’s not just “over the river and through the woods.” It’s coast-to-coast and through the air, too. The Sunday after Thanksgiving earns the dubious distinction as the most crowded day to fly, hands down…er…wheels up.
So when all is said and done, Thanksgiving needs no marketing makeover.
It’s not dependent on a parade, a score, or a store.
With apologies to Dr. Seuss for this holiday verse variation, Thanksgiving is something a whole lot more.
In the newly constituted United States, George Washington called for Americans to “unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations…” and “to render our national government a blessing to all the people…and generally to grant unto all Mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as He alone knows to be best.”
Washington’s Proclamation assigned Thursday, Nov. 26, 1789 as our nation’s first “official” Thanksgiving Day, but much earlier observances had been celebrated in Colonial America for well over a century.
Now, over two centuries since that first Presidential Proclamation, we gather together again.
Thanksgiving is not just a holiday…it’s a call to prayer for believers; a time for families and friends to gather for fellowship; and a day of recognition and reflection undergirded with a spirit of gratitude.
May it always be celebrated and observed…in “Everytown, USA.”
