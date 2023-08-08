Opinion: Summer vacation no day at the beach for Biden

General H. Norman Schwarzkopf led America to victory in “Desert Storm,” the 100-hour ground war that drove invading Iraqi forces out of Kuwait in 1991.
But “Stormin’ Norman” saved a rhetorical barrage for a particular place on the Potomac known as the “Swamp.”
Thirty summers ago, in July 1993, Schwarzkopf forcefully—and humorously—disavowed any political ambitions in a convention speech to the Video Software Dealers Association.
“I’ve been stationed in Washington, D.C. five times, and every time I’ve been there, it’s worse than before… we all know Congress is the world’s largest adult day-care center.”
The late general wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last American to designate the District of Columbia as “Deserving of Criticism.”
In fact, two elected officials who are also at eternal rest—President John F. Kennedy and Congresswoman Jennifer Dunn—offered comic descriptions of the place.
JFK called Washington “a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm.” Dunn, a Republican from the State of Washington, described the “other” Washington as “the world’s only work-free drug zone.”
Somewhere between Schwarzkopf cracking wise and Dunn’s clever revision of a sign of her times, heralding a “drug free school zone,” there exists the reality upon which their cynical humor was based.
For a substantial portion of our history, Washington’s business calendar mirrored the academic calendar for public schools…at least, as it used to be.
In other words, out on Memorial Day; back after Labor Day.
The advent of air conditioning changed that.
AC not only grew the population here in Arizona, it also grew a larger federal government in Washington.
Environmental alarmists may still insist that “climate change” will eventually bring global demise, but it was the interior “climate change” that helped alter our national destiny.
The Capitol was air conditioned in 1928. A Christmas Eve fire a year later at the White House brought “Christmas in July” by 1930 with the installation of central AC at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Yet despite that technological innovation, Official Washington still maintains a tradition of long summer breaks.
As you read these words, the Supreme Court is adjourned until the first Monday in October; members of Congress are in the midst of an extended “District Work Period;” and the 46th President has spent almost a full year of his term—at least 360 days—unencumbered by visitor logs or an official business schedule.
Certainly time away from Washington does not always equate with “fun in the sun,” but recent beach photos of Joe Biden may evoke memories of the motion picture “Weekend at Bernie’s” among Americans of a certain generation…or suggest a senior version of “Beach Blanket Bingo” to baby boomers.
And just as movies still provide a form of escape for many of us, yet another week at the Delaware shore was meant to offer a similar escape for a beachcomber named Biden.
But troubling evidence is mounting…and it may soon expose the Chief Executive to genuine political and legal jeopardy.
Before taking its August break, the House Oversight Committee heard testimony from Devon Archer, a longtime friend and business associate of Hunter Biden.
Archer testified that while vice-president, Joe Biden participated in his son’s business dinners with foreign clients—either in person or via speakerphone—more than 20 times.
If true, that means Joe Biden was untruthful…to put it diplomatically. The elder Biden claimed repeatedly during the 2020 Campaign that “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”
During a campaign stop in Iowa in 2019, Ol’ Joe added, “Here’s what I know. Trump should be investigated.”
Since a “series of unfortunate events” put Biden in the White House, his Justice Department has done more than investigate Donald Trump. The DOJ has indicted the 45th President on multiple charges.
And each indictment seems to be timed for announcement whenever scandalous news is reported about the Biden Bunch.
GOP House members are getting an earful from constituents during this time at home. Personal experience validates the claim that the “District Work Period” is no euphemism…and that their supporters are clamoring for an “impeachment inquiry” to begin.
After all, it’s not exactly a vacation…and certainly not a day at the beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.