Early Aug. 24, President Joe Biden doddered to the White House microphone and announced the forgiveness of an estimated $300 billion in student loan debt.
The plan, should it survive court challenges, will wave a magic wand at $10,000 in debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients.
The reaction? The usual partisan theatrics.
Liberal Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren nearly broke both hands applauding Biden: “This is one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history, and it will directly help hardworking people who borrowed money to go to school because they didn’t come from a family that could write a big check.”
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell was apoplectic: “President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid their debt, and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our Armed Forces in order to avoid taking on debt. This policy is astonishingly unfair.”
My reaction? It was what kids today would abbreviate as “SMH,” for shaking my head.
It’s all the response I can muster anymore for the predictable screeching that arises whenever the government – local, state or federal – does anything.
Depending on the decisionmaker, whether it’s a MAGA hat Trump acolyte or someone who worships at the altar of Old Joe Santa of the Left, forever giving away cash, record inflation be damned, it’s yet another moment to exhort or complain, so long as you root, root, root for the home team.
Here’s a thought that borrows another social media acronym: How about you all STFU and spare the rest of us your talking points?
The rest of us being the approximately 250 million Americans not registered as Republicans or Democrats and/or the 150 million Americans who didn’t vote for either Biden or Donald Trump in 2020.
Why such hard feelings? It’s the glaring hypocrisy.
In 2008, when Lehman Brothers, AIG and Wall Street irresponsibility crashed the American economy, McConnell led the way on a $700 billion bailout of the rich, which he lauded as “one of the finest moments in the history of the Senate.”
And Warren, who’s rarely met a government giveaway she didn’t like, didn’t celebrate Pres. Trump’s $2 trillion CARES Act spending spree, which included $500 billion in checks for individuals and $350 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans to business owners – including all sorts of millionaires who, uh, maybe didn’t need the cash.
After a day of back and forth in the media – and a few text messages from friends celebrating or attacking Biden’s decision – I found myself transfixed by a moment that crystallizes the entire argument.
Towards the end of Biden’s 20 minutes of self-congratulation, a reporter shouted a reasonable question at the man:
“Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?”
Biden, almost to the door, turned back to deliver a one-liner. “Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multi-billion-dollar businesses if they see one of these guys getting all the tax breaks? Is that fair? What do you think?”
It was the type of explanation that never would have flown with my parents, who worked hard to help me pay the college costs scholarships did not cover. “Two wrongs don’t make a right,” my mother liked to say.
Then again, my mother never held public office in this country, because she had common sense and disliked rewarding poor decision-making, two qualities that would have rendered her unfit to serve in 21st century politics.
